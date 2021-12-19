Police assessing video of Piers Corbyn ‘encouraging public to burn MPs’ offices’
The Metropolitan Police say they are assessing a video which appears to show Piers Corbyn calling for MPs’ offices to be burned down.
‘Burn them down’
The video shared on social media shows the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticising politicians who voted for coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions.
After decrying “those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism”, the 73-year-old Corbyn tells a crowd in the video:
You’ve got to get a list of them … and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and, well, I would recommend burning them down, OK. But I can’t say that on air. I hope we’re not on air.
"We've got to get a bit more physical."
"We've got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism."
"If your MP is one of them, go to their offices, and, well, I'd recommend burning them down."
– Piers Corbyn. Lock him up. pic.twitter.com/urQt5HG1Yq
— habibi (@habibi_uk) December 18, 2021
A Met Police spokesman said in a statement:
We are aware of a video on social media in which people were encouraged to burn down MP’s offices. It is being assessed and enquiries are ongoing.
Piers Corbyn is a prominent anti-vaxxer and recently released a song in which train passengers repeatedly sing “wearing a mask is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers” [0.04]:
🚨 | NEW: Piers Corbyn has released a song
— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) November 28, 2021
The son of Jeremy Corbyn has previously disavowed any statements made by his uncle:
Can I just say; Piers Corbyn speaks for Piers Corbyn and only Piers Corbyn.
…Every family has a Piers I'm sure 🙄😂
— Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) May 16, 2020
Piers is a tit.
That is all. https://t.co/J3hFyWOEme
— Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) July 31, 2021
Prime minister Boris Johnson has previously been criticised for quoting Piers Corbyn’s non peer-reviewed climate scepticism:
Boris Johnson here, praising the wisdom of Piers Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/d3jtWj8PwF
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 19, 2021
Please read our comment moderation policy here.