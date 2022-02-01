‘There’s a few grassing c*nts I’d like to knife’ – Met police officers’ messages exposed
CONTENT WARNING: This article contains references to sexual violence and criminal acts perpetrated by police officers
A watchdog has published “shocking” racist, sexist, and homophobic messages exchanged by police officers. The highly offensive language uncovered was dismissed as “banter”. The messages have been revealed while a review of ‘culture’ at the Met is ongoing.
“I would happily rape you”
Details of messages from WhatsApp groups and a Facebook chat group including multiple references to rape, violence against women, and racist and homophobic abuse were unveiled by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on 1 February.
The watchdog took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full – despite the fact that much of the content is too offensive to print in mainstream news coverage – as it detailed the “disgraceful” behaviour of Metropolitan Police officers based in a now disbanded Westminster team between 2016 and 2018.
Nine are still serving with the force, while another is working as a contractor in a staff role.
Messages exchanged in two WhatsApp groups and one Facebook group included multiple references to sexual violence including, “I would happily rape you” and “if I was single I would happily chloroform you”.
Read on...
In other discussions one officer bragged that he had hit his girlfriend, and told a colleague: “It makes them love you more”, while another boasted that he had repeatedly slept with a prostitute who he met through work.
One officer was referred to as “mcrapey raperson” in WhatsApp messages because of rumours that he had brought a woman to a police station to have sex with her.
Homophobic language was also used including one entry that said “f*** you bender”, and a number of racist messages including references to African children, Somali people, and Auschwitz that are too offensive to print.
There were also references to ‘Muslim fanatics’ and offensive terms for disabled people, and messages about police officers attending a festival dressed as known sex offenders and a molested child.
The Met response
The messages were uncovered as part of nine linked investigations into officers based in Westminster, mostly at Charing Cross police station, that began in March 2018 after allegations that an officer had sex with a drunk person at a police station that were later found unproven.
The Metropolitan Police Force and its leader Cressida Dick have been accused of corruption on more than one occassion. Referring to its “values”, the Met said in reference to the latest accusations of police misconduct:
The conduct of a team of officers at Charing Cross Police Station in central London does not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Service.
We are deeply sorry to everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct.https://t.co/ccSoF0gHCD pic.twitter.com/uCpkiEjRW5
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 1, 2022
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said:
The behaviour we uncovered was disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved. While these officers predominantly worked in teams in Westminster, which have since been disbanded, we know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic.
The learning report we are publishing today is shocking and contains language which is offensive – and some may find it upsetting. However, we felt it was important to provide the context for the public, the Met and other forces, for why such hard-hitting recommendations are necessary.
The IOPC found that the offensive language was dismissed as banter to hide bullying, and that officers felt unable to raise concerns.
Messages revealed included: “There’s a few of those grassing c**** I would like to knife”, “grassing is dirty”, and “I’ve made it the no grassing no shit of anyone team… it’s my f****** baby”.
Naseem said:
Our investigation showed the officers’ use of ‘banter’ became a cover for bullying and harassment. Colleagues were afraid to speak out about these behaviours for fear of being ostracised, demeaned or told to get another job.
We are grateful to those officers who were brave enough to speak to us about the cultural issues that existed within these teams, realising that in doing so they risked further bullying. This took courage. Hopefully our learning report and recommendations will give officers the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that people are listening and that changes will be made.
The relationship between the police and the public is critical to maintaining the principle of policing by consent.
The concerns about behaviour and culture addressed in our report, if allowed to continue and go unchallenged, risked causing serious damage to that relationship.
Fourteen officers were investigated by the IOPC, and two were found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct – one of whom resigned and one was sacked. Misconduct was proven against another two, one of whom received a written warning. Another four had internal measures to improve their performance.
Deputy assistant commissioner Bas Javid said:
I am angry and disappointed to see officers involved in sharing sexist, racist and discriminatory messages. It’s clear we have a lot of work to do to ensure bullying and discrimination does not exist in any part of the Met.
The actions of these officers between 2016 and 2018 were unacceptable, unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply offensive. I read their messages with increasing disgust and shame.
We haven’t waited for the IOPC’s report to take action – a number of officers have been subject to misconduct proceedings, including one officer dismissed and one who would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.
Every Met employee has also been spoken to about responsible use of social media.
We recognise that there is need for real change in the Met and we are committed to creating an environment that is even more intolerant to those who do not uphold the high values and standards expected of us.
A review of culture and standards in the Met is currently being carried out by baroness Casey. It comes in the wake of the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, and the violent policing of a vigil following her death.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said:
I am utterly disgusted by the behaviour outlined in this IOPC report, which details the shocking evidence of discrimination, misogyny, harassment and bullying by police officers.
The conduct of these officers was totally unacceptable and what has been revealed by these investigations will only further damage public trust and confidence in the police.
It is right that the team concerned has been disbanded and the police officers found to be involved have been dismissed, disciplined or have left the police.
Anyone found to be responsible for sexism, racism, misogyny, Islamophobia, antisemitism, bullying or harassment does not deserve to wear the Met uniform and must be rooted out.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.