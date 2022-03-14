Thousands more for Boris Johnson and MPs while NHS workers get real terms pay cut
Boris Johnson will be receiving a £2,212 pay rise, Downing Street has confirmed. This will also be given to all MPs in April. Meanwhile, as of April the nation faces a 10.4% hike in National Insurance contributions. And NHS workers, for whom the prime minister stood and clapped at No 10’s doorstep, face a real terms pay cut.
Nice job if you can get it
The increase in MPs’ pay will come in as the nation faces a cost of living crisis, with rising energy bills and a hike in National Insurance. The average reported salary of MPs is around £82k a year. That’s in addition to expenses and second home allowances. Meanwhile, the average salary in nursing is between £14.5k and £30k a year.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022/23 will be 2.7%.
Ipsa said the decision is “in line” with its previous ruling in 2015 to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics. The adjustment does not appear to be on a scale to account for the already considerable amount of public money being paid to individual MPs.
How the other half lives
A spokesperson claimed Johnson has no way of refusing the automatic increase in his pay as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. And he will not cut the amount he gets for his job as prime minister to counteract the rise. To clarify, Johnson earns £79.5k as prime minister in addition to his MP salary of £82k. Meaning he takes home a grand total of £161.5k annually (£163k as of April).
Johnson’s spokesperson declined to say whether Johnson will donate the increase to charity.
Asked if he would cut his ministerial salary by £2,200, the spokesperson said:
Read on...
The ministerial element of the Prime Minister’s salary has been frozen for some time now and will remain so.
Johnson claimed in July 2021 that his salary is not enough to live on. Meanwhile, according to one source, while the average salary in London is considerably higher at £39.7k, in the North East region workers earn an average of only £27.5k a year.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.