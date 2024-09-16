Deafblind UK is proud to announce its highly anticipated 2024 conference, ‘Standing Out and Fitting In’, set to take place online on 3 October 2024.

Deafblind UK: a groundbreaking conference

This free, pivotal event will bring together individuals, professionals, and organisations dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for deafblind people. The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including a keynote from politician and supporter, Lord David Blunkett, and a session from HSBC Accessibility.

Deafblind UK is a national charity supporting people with sight and hearing loss, enabling them to lead the lives they want. It is estimated that there are over 450,000 people living in the UK with deafblindness today.

Combined sight and hearing loss is a growing issue in the UK, and predictions suggest that by 2030 there could be as many as 600,000 people in the UK struggling with it. This could be the fastest growing disability in the UK, yet many of us don’t realise that we’re affected by it or that there is support available.

As the number of people living with deafblindness continues to rise, bringing awareness to their unique experiences and the societal barriers they encounter is both critical and timely. ‘Standing Out and Fitting In’ will offer a platform for enlightening discussions on the importance of community, accessibility, and the right for every individual to participate fully in society.

Attendees can expect engaging talks, discussions, and networking opportunities that will highlight best practices and innovative strategies.

A fully accessible conference

Lord David Blunkett will open the conference with a keynote address. His experiences both personally and politically provide a unique perspective on the societal changes required to create inclusive environments for individuals with dual sensory loss.

Senior Accessibility Manager of HSBC, Chris Bailey’s participation further underscores the event’s focus on collaboration between the public, private, and voluntary sectors to cultivate an understanding of best practices for inclusion in various settings.

Also speaking at the conference are creator of Mixmups, Rebecca Atkinson, who will be talking about her story of combining the journey of sight and hearing loss with a successful career in children’s media, and Mirko Bauer, president of Deafblind International, who will be introducing Deafblind International’s Global Education Campaign.

As part of its mission to amplify the voices of the deafblind community, Deafblind UK encourages individuals affected by deafblindness, family members, professionals, and anyone interested in disability advocacy to attend this virtual event. Attendance is free, and registration is now open via www.deafblind.org.uk/conference .

To ensure everyone has a great experience at the Deafblind UK Conference, BSL interpreters, lip speakers, and captions will be available at all talks on the day.

Deafblind UK: fostering an inclusive environment

Nikki Morris, CEO of Deafblind UK, said:

At Deafblind UK, we believe that every deafblind person has the right to fully participate in society, and this conference is an opportunity to highlight both the challenges and successes within the community. Through shared experiences, informative sessions, and collaboration, we aim to foster a more inclusive environment where everyone can thrive.

