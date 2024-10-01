The following article is a comment piece from Stop The War Coalition about the next national march for Palestine on Saturday 5 October – just as Israel increases its regional aggression.

Israel’s assassination of Hassan Nasrullah and its brutal attacks on Lebanese civilians have appalled people around the world. Using its unlimited supply of US weapons, Israel is writing in the blood of Palestinians, Lebanese, Yemenis and others that it seeks total war in the Middle East.

Israel’s onslaught continues, so Britain continues to march

This Saturday’s demonstration to mark a year of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians was always going to be crucial. Now more than ever we need to turn it into a massive display of anger against the slaughter, against the spread of war and our government’s collusion.

We are asking all our members and supporters to do the following as a matter of urgency.

If you are outside London please organise coaches or other transport from every corner of the country and rush details to us so that we can publicise them on the website – here. Even if you are simply meeting up at your local station or planning a car pool to the demo let us know and we can spread the word.

Wherever you are, please organise leafleting sessions or stalls at your local station, high street, or town centres. We have specified Wednesday as a day of action to do this. Again, send in details.

Put up posters in your windows and local shops to spread the word. Contact us and we will send you posters.

You can order leaflets and posters by emailing [email protected] – please do send us reports of all arrangements.

Featured image via Stop The War Coalition