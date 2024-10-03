Content warning: this article contains discussions around sexual violence which some readers may find distressing

A groundbreaking new piece of research has uncovered increasing rates of sexual violence against older people in NHS hospitals in England.

The NHS: sexual assaults going under the radar

Charity Hourglass has teamed up with independent researcher Amanda Warburton-Wynn to publish her new research which reveals there were 274 allegations of staff sexually assaulting older patients recorded in just three years.

The research, which is available to read in full on the Hourglass website, follows a study produced in 2021, inspired by the case of Valerie Kneale who passed away due to injuries from a sexual assault in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

It found that 75 cases of sexual abuse committed by NHS staff were recorded from 2016 to 2021.

This new research has revealed that in just three years that number has more than tripled.

In comparison to findings from the previous period, even less cases were reported to police, with over a third not reported or closed as ‘No Further Action’.

The research also found that the majority of victims of this sexual violence were not referred to a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) or specialist services, with a total of 127 victims not referred for support following the abuse.

The perpetrators of this abuse were most frequently found to be NHS nurses or nursing assistants, the majority of victims were female, and 85% of alleged perpetrators were male.

The research recommends that better NHS reporting practices would result in improved justice outcomes, alongside a need for specific safeguarding training for staff to spot the signs of abuse, particularly when it comes to older victims.

A “near-zero criminal justice response”

Hourglass is the only UK-wide charity supporting older victims-survivors of abuse and neglect, operating a 24/7 helpline, unique casework service and specialist local support. The charity warns that the findings of this report is emblematic of the rising epidemic of abuse, which affects a reported one in six older people in the UK.

Independent researcher Amanda Warburton-Wynn said:

Whilst I knew this was happening, I didn’t expect to see such a high number of incidents. The most surprising thing was the number of incidents being so much higher than last time although over a shorter period. It is a shocking number of incidents against a likely near zero criminal justice response.

Veronica Gray, deputy CEO and director of policy at Hourglass said:

The extent of abuse revealed in this research and the lack of response from NHS trusts is shocking and deeply concerning. The findings show numerous systemic failures to protect older individuals in hospitals in the first place and even more in the failure to act once the incidents have taken place. It is deeply concerning to see so many older victim-survivors not referred to specialist support. Specialist services are a lifeline for older people who have experienced abuse and it’s essential that these services are available and accessible to all those who need them.

The charity is urging those keen to support the charity to donate by visiting www.wearehourglass.org.uk/donate or Text SAFER to 70460 to donate £10. Texts cost £10 plus one standard rate message and you’ll be opting in to hear more about our work and fundraising via telephone and SMS. If you’d like to give £10 but do not wish to receive marketing communications, text SAFERNOINFO to 70460.

Featured image via the Canary