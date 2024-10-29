The statue of Nelson Mandela, the former South African President and anti-apartheid activist got the Just Stop Oil treatment today with a speech bubble and high viz vest. Just Stop Oil is demanding that the UK government work with others to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Just Stop Oil: it’s always impossible until it’s done

At 9:30am today, two Just Stop Oil supporters dressed the figure in a high viz vest and added speech bubbles reading “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” and “Just Stop Oil”:

Nelson Mandela served as President of South Africa from 1994-1999, after spending 27 years in prison for his actions in support of the African National Congress and its military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe (“Spear of the Nation”). The quote “It always seems impossible until it’s done” is widely attributed to Nelson Mandela although no direct reference exists.

The 2.7m high statue in bronze by English sculptor Ian Walters was installed in 2007 after a campaign by South Africa journalist and anti-apartheid activist, Donald Woods. Mandela, who attended the unveiling said “We trust that the statue will be a reminder of heroes and heroines past, as well as an inspiration for continuing struggles against injustice.

The action came after the group changed tactic – and started using famous statues to highlight the ongoing climate crisis and rich people’s profiteering that causes it.

As the Canary previously reported, Just Stop Oil has so far taken action at:

The Beatles statue in Liverpool.

Emmeline Pankhurst in Manchester.

Greek goddess Demeter at the British Museum.

We must end the cycle of failed politics as usual

A spokesperson said:

People say it’s impossible to Just Stop Oil, but we would argue it always seems impossible until it’s done. What choice do we have? Scientists are telling us if we carry on burning fossil fuels, crops will fail, billions of people will be exposed to unlivable conditions, hundreds of millions will face starvation and ultimately death. We need a rapid fossil fuel phase out and an emergency plan to protect the people. Mandela devoted his life to the service of humanity, as a human rights lawyer, political activist, a prisoner of conscience and an international peace maker. Keir Starmer and his ministers could choose to follow Mandela’s example. Instead, they stand with Israel as it slaughters and maims Palestinians and Lebanese, they cheer the incarceration of those involved in the nonviolent struggle to defend life on earth and they defend the companies that are profiting from death and destruction. Our struggle will not end until we break the endless cycle of failed politics as usual. The system is broken and we cannot rely on these or any other politicians to save us. We need revolution in how we make decisions, empowering ordinary people to decide their own futures through citizen-led assemblies. That’s why we’re calling on everyone to join us for a day of action on November 2nd.

You can join the group and others in Parliament Square on Saturday 2 November at 11:30am to take part in the Politics is Broken bloc at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s National Palestine March.

