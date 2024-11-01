A coalition of groups including Just Stop Oil, Youth Demand and Assemble are joining the national Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s march in central London this Saturday 2 November. They will tell the Labour Party it must protect the people and stop arming Israel – in a bloc called ‘Politics Is Broken’.

Politics Is Broken

The Politics is Broken bloc has recruited thousands of people from the climate and nature, inequality and democracy movements to join forces and march under the Politics is Broken banner in support of its five demands, which are a set of sensible concrete steps to address the genocide in Gaza, the climate crisis and poverty and the failure of our political system to address these.

The five demands which were developed through a process of deliberative democracy with communities around the country are: to stop arming Israel, to tax the rich to end inequality, to Just Stop Oil by 2030, to replace the House of Lords with a House of the People and to end political corruption and investigate the real criminals.

The Politics is Broken bloc will meet at Victoria Tower Gardens at 11:30am before marching towards Parliament Square to join the Palestine Solidarity Campaign march to the US Embassy.

Following the march the Politics is Broken bloc will convene at an after event for a rally and people’s assembly. Following Labour’s budget for billionaires, they have proven that they will never really listen to the people. So the assembly will be a chance for everyone to be heard, as we work together to create an alternative vision of ‘the budget’: ‘the people’s budget’.

Israel’s rampage, the climate crisis

Chiara Sarti, a Youth Demand spokesperson said:

In northern Gaza we are seeing the ongoing Israeli rampage destroy everything necessary for civilised life. We are seeing children killed whilst fetching water, and Gazans imprisoned, gang-raped by Isreali prison guards and tortured to death. Meanwhile, the western media white-washes the reality of what’s happening, and the UK government continues to sell weapons to a state committing genocide. When the overwhelming majority of UK citizens want to see an end to the war crimes, whilst our government continues to support those crimes, then politics is truly broken, and we must come together to demand change.

Mel Carrington from Just Stop Oil said:

Valencia is a warning about what we will all face as the climate collapses – lives and homes lost to catastrophic flooding and emergency services stretched to breaking point – we are so unprepared and it’s only going to get worse. It’s clear that the politicians can’t or won’t save us. They are too busy supporting Israel’s genocidal spree in Gaza and Lebanon. That’s why we want to bring together the broadest coalition we can to demand an end to politics as usual, an end to fossil fuels and the killing in Palestine and a new way of making decisions- one which puts ordinary people in charge. We are encouraging everyone to step up and join us on Saturday to help build the movement.

Bertie Coyle, an Assemble spokesperson said:

Professional politics has failed. We can fix this crisis by letting local people make the decisions about their country and communities. Join the movement to modernise democracy- you can get funding, training, and support from Assemble to get organised locally. The only safe future is one with an upgraded democracy that cuts out the lobbyists and puts the people in charge.

Join the Politics Is Broken bloc

What is the point of a Labour government if they condemn us to another five years of austerity?

If they won’t address poverty, tackle climate breakdown, or tax the rich. If they let kids starve and our NHS crumble, while genocide unfolds. Everyone knows that politics is broken. Labour doesn’t work for ordinary people, they work for corporations and billionaires.

We need a cross-movement revolution in how we make decisions, empowering ordinary people to decide their own futures through citizen-led assemblies. It’s time to put this right.

Sign up to join the Politics Is Broken bloc here.

Featured image supplied