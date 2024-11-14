The following article is a statement from the Climate Justice Coalition

The March for Climate Justice is on Saturday 16 November. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why we’re marching for Global Climate Justice

As world leaders gather for the UN’s COP29 climate negotiations, join us on the streets in London to demand the UK government ends our reliance on fossil fuels, pays up for climate finance – and ends its complicity in Israel’s escalating genocidal violence.

The climate crisis and genocide in Gaza are inextricably linked and we must put an end to both. Without human rights, there can be no climate justice.

Record heat in our atmosphere and oceans is driving climate disasters across the globe, with those who’ve done least to cause this crisis suffering most. Global North countries have far exceeded their fair share of the earth’s carrying capacity and are primarily responsible for the climate crisis.

Against this backdrop, Israel’s deadly assault has killed at least 42,000 Palestinians over the last year and displaced more than 90% of Gaza’s population. Every semblance of decency and humanity has been violated with absolute impunity, despite well-documented war crimes, crimes against humanity and what the ICJ has ruled as a plausible case of genocide.

At COP29 in November, the UK government will make claims to climate leadership. But these will ring hollow if prime minister Starmer continues to funnel public money into militarism, war and fossil fuel projects.

The same fossil fuel corporations driving the climate crisis and blocking a just transition are those funnelling Israel the oil it needs for its war machine: all to secure their profits. If we’re to have any hope of a liveable planet, we must divest from war and destruction – and invest in a just, ecological and equitable transition.

March details:

A–B march from the British Museum to 10 Downing Street, via the SOCAR office on Strand.

This demonstration will be liaised with the police and War on Want (on behalf of the Climate Justice Coalition) holds Public Liability Insurance.

Why the British Museum:

The British Museum announced a £50 million partnership deal with BP in November 2023. And amidst the ongoing genocide in Palestine, BP has been profiting of the transport and sales of oil to Israel. The British Museum is core to BP’s social licence to operate, allowing it to greenwash its climate and colonial crimes by appearing to be in service of the arts – all while drilling for new oil and gas.

Why SOCAR:

SOCAR is Azerbaijan’s national oil company and is expanding exploration and extraction projects alongside foreign oil companies like Eni and ADNOC. COP29’s President Mukhtar Babayev previously held the role of Vice-President for Ecology at SOCAR.

Who’s behind this call to action:

The demonstration is being called by an alliance of organisations within the Climate Justice Coalition and beyond, including:

Climate Justice Coalition, War on Want, Extinction Rebellion, Fossil Free London, Energy Embargo for Palestine. The full list of supporters is here.

We’re responding to a global call out for a Day of Action to demand climate justice – with actions set to take place across Great Britain and the world on this day. Find out more here.

