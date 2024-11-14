Paul Weller has announced that there will be a Gig for Gaza next month in London. Fellow artists performing will include Lowkey, Primal Scream, Paloma Faith, Kneecap, and Liam Bailey. Tickets are not out until 15 November.

There will be music, guest speakers, and short films at the event to raise funds for people in occupied Gaza. The money from Gig for Gaza will go to Medical Aid for Palestinians and Gaza Forever.

Just Announced: More Artists for Gig for Gaza 🇵🇸 We’re thrilled to announce that @Palomafaith has joined the lineup with rapper @Lowkey0nline hosting the evening. Alongside incredible performances, the night will also feature guest speakers and short films at @O2AcademyBrix 1/3 pic.twitter.com/iJVJ6K1x6f — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) November 13, 2024

“This is an opportunity to enjoy a night of powerful music, and make a tangible difference in the lives of people facing unimaginable hardship” organisers of Gig for Gaza said. “Every ticket and donation counts”.

As NME reported, Gig for Gaza artwork was “designed by Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack – who have consistently used their platform to demand an immediate end to the brutal occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people”.

Gig for Gaza

Gig for Gaza comes at a time when many governments have effectively either turned their backs on the Palestinian people, or refused to recognise Israel’s multiple breaches of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 43,712 people, including 16,765 children in Gaza. And a study from July 2024 in medical journal The Lancet found that, if we include indirect deaths, “it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186 000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza”.

Israel has also systematically targeted Gaza’s educational institutions (and people belonging to them) during the ongoing genocide. The brutal assault has destroyed or damaged over 80% of schools, in what experts call ‘educide’ or ‘scholasticide’.

So, the Gig for Gaza is a timely event not least in terms of fundraising – but also to raise awareness of Israel’s ongoing genocide.

Tickets for the Gig for Gaza go on sale tomorrow, 15 November, at 10am.

