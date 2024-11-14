In a powerful move to support older victims of abuse and drive legislative reform, Hourglass has announced its backing of the Willie’s Law campaign in Scotland as part of Safer Ageing Week.

Willie’s Law: a much-needed change in legislation

Hourglass, the only UK-wide charity focused on ending the abuse of older people, has partnered with the Johnston family on this vital campaign – named in memory of Willie Johnston. Willie was a Scottish farmer whose tragic experience highlights the need for stronger protections for older individuals at risk of abuse.

The main thrust of the Willie’s Law campaign focuses on capacity. In Scotland a legal professional can make the sole decision as to someone’s capacity to sign an important and legally binding document without the co-signature of a medical professional. This vital safeguard would ensure that the individual is able to fully consent to the process.

Perth farmer Willie Johnston was a victim of this legal issue.

He was terminally ill in hospital in January 2020 and signed over a substantial life insurance policy to his business partner along with documents that devalued his estate costing him hundreds of thousands of pounds. The true cost to Willie’s estate is not yet known. Although his daughters have campaigned for a change in the law, they are still facing barriers and Hourglass is seeking to support their mission.

Hourglass amplifying the message

Willie’s Law aims to push for comprehensive changes in Scotland’s adult safeguarding laws, advocating for more rigorous safeguards, better reporting systems, and dedicated resources to prevent abuse. Through this initiative, the campaign seeks to ensure that all older people in Scotland live free from the threat of abuse, harm or exploitation.

To further amplify this mission, Hourglass have hosted a webinar featuring Willie Johnston’s daughters, Laura Johnston-Brand and Karen Lee, who explain the background to the need for Willie’s Law and why it could not only protect vulnerable people but also add a layer of protection to legal professionals involved in similarly sensitive cases. They also share personal insights into their father’s story and the lasting impact it has had on their lives.

Laura Johnston-Brand, one of Willie’s daughters said:

Willie’s Law will provide a level of protection that vulnerable people of Scotland don’t have. Ensuring that medical and legal support work together in a person centred way will ensure vulnerable people’s wishes are carried out while safeguarding them from abuse and coercion. We are delighted to be working with Hourglass to see safer ageing in Scotland and to protect Scotland’s vulnerable people. We will all be vulnerable one day and this will protect us all.

Safer Ageing Week and Willie’s Law

Veronica Gray, deputy CEO and policy director at Hourglass said of Willie’s Law:

In our recent manifesto Hourglass asked the government at Holyrood to introduce Willie’s Law and an economic abuse strategy which would require a medical professional to co-sign legal documents of vulnerable people to prove they have legal capacity. Hourglass is proud to support Willie’s Law as part of Safer Ageing Week and to give a voice to victims and their families. Our hope is that through this campaign, we can bring about meaningful, lasting change for older people in Scotland.

The webinar is available below and includes discussions on the current gaps in protection laws, personal accounts, and ways to support the Willie’s Law campaign:

For more information on the Willie’s Law campaign or to support Hourglass’s efforts in preventing the abuse of older people, please visit www.wearehourglass.org. There is also an opportunity to sign the Willie’s Law petition and Hourglass’s own OATH campaign.

