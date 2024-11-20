The following article is a comment piece from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) strongly condemns the decision by the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to use its Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

CND: Biden’s weapons decision over Ukraine

This move, which escalates the ongoing conflict, is a dangerous and reckless decision by the outgoing US President that risks drawing NATO into an all-out confrontation with Russia, increasing the likelihood of catastrophic nuclear use.

Reports indicate that Keir Starmer is considering giving permission for Ukraine to use British long-range Storm Shadow missiles. We urge the British government not to follow the US down this dangerous path.

In September, following lobbying by Starmer to secure Biden’s support for Ukraine’s use of its Storm Shadow missiles, Vladimir Putin announced changes to the conditions in which Russia would use nuclear weapons, to include conventional strikes by non-nuclear states that have the backing of nuclear powers.

Diplomacy and dialogue, not military escalation, are the only viable paths to peace in the region. President Biden needs to reconsider this reckless decision, using his final months in office to de-escalate the conflict.

CND general secretary Sophie Bolt said:

This is an incredibly dangerous and reckless decision by Biden. The use of these long-range missiles risks drawing nuclear-armed NATO into an all-out confrontation with Russia. We urge the British government not to follow Biden down this dangerous path. De-escalation is the only way to end this conflict.

