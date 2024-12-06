Birmingham based homelessness charity SIFA Fireside is rewriting the rules of Christmas with its latest campaign — Inequality Street — amid fears that homelessness is set to soar across the UK.

Inequality Street

The charity’s satirical Christmas chocolate box has been created to shine a light on a historic problem of poverty and homelessness. From ‘The Last Penny’ to ‘The Debt Triangle’, it’s a reminder of an unpalatable issue during the festive season.

The scale of homelessness in the UK can be difficult to quantify, but according to The Big Issue there has been a 10% increase in the number of households in England living in temporary accommodation which has reached 112,660, including 146,800 children.

The Inequality Street campaign is the charity’s take on everyone’s favourite festive chocolates, shining a light on the complexities of homelessness and factors which lead to people experiencing and becoming stuck in a cycle of homelessness.

The Debt Triangle

People experiencing homelessness are often trapped in a cycle of poverty and debt. When trying to work their way out of homelessness, many are unable to afford supported shared accommodation when they secure employment, due to the enhanced rates that landlords receive once benefits are withdrawn.

The lack of intermediary support to facilitate this transition into employment and housing leaves people without the means to keep themselves from slipping back into poverty and homelessness.

The Credit Crunch

The cost-of-living crisis, where the cost of rent, food and other essentials has increased significantly, is forcing thousands of people to become increasingly reliant on food banks, charities, or other means of survival.

A knock-on effect of the cost-of-living crisis is the impact on charities like SIFA Fireside, which has seen donations to the charity reduce as the crisis continued and households have had to prioritise where to spend their money.

The Hidden One

When we think of homelessness, we often think of rough sleeping. However, the sheer scale of homelessness in the UK goes unnoticed due to the lack of understanding about what homelessness actually is.

There are hidden types of homelessness, such as sofa surfing and temporary, precarious housing options like hostels, shelters and squats which ultimately means that tens of thousands of people are without a fixed address.

Caramel Whirl

Whether it’s a result of homelessness in earlier life, poor mental health or discrimination, many people can become stuck in a revolving door of precarious housing. Due to the lack of quality or suitable housing options available, from HMOs to shelters, it can be difficult to find a permanent solution.

Whilst living in precarious housing, there can be challenges with safety, particularly with those with a history of addiction or domestic violence. This can result in accommodation becoming unsustainable and triggering a cycle of rough sleeping and precarious housing arrangements.

Milk Choc Tower Block

There are many misconceptions about homelessness, one of which includes the idea that people sleeping rough usually end up in council housing within tower blocks in cities across the UK.

However, due to the lack of suitable social housing available, there is an increasing amount of people stuck in precarious housing options, like HMOs, which can also be situated in relatively affluent areas. This reality is an important reminder that homelessness is not restricted to impoverished areas.

The Last Penny

What would you spend your last penny on?

With limited finances available, this is an everyday question for those experiencing homelessness.

Whether it’s warm clothing, sanitary essentials or food, everyday a choice has to be made about how to survive without a home.

Welfare Éclair

When experiencing homelessness, it can be hard to understand what you are entitled to. There is a lack of awareness about the support in place, such as housing and unemployment benefits, which leaves people without the support they are entitled to.

A secondary issue is the criteria for benefits and other support, meaning that refugees and undocumented immigrants are unable to access the support they need.

Landlord’s Delight

No fault evictions are a huge reason why people fall into a cycle of homelessness, leaving people without a home or sufficient time to find alternative accommodation.

Another factor is the lack of responsibility among “rogue landlords” for the maintenance of their properties, resulting in properties that aren’t fit for purpose and creating yet another trigger for a sequence of precarious housing.

Orange Dream of a Forever Home

Whether they’ve experienced a lifetime or a short period of poverty and homelessness, clients at SIFA Fireside often refer to their journey as the search for a “forever home” where they can live a healthier and happier life.

What the Fudge?

So, what is going on and why isn’t more being done to reduce the levels of homelessness in the UK?

76 charities that are all affiliated with Homeless Link, including SIFA Fireside, are calling for the government to act now.

There is currently a £1 billion shortfall in the funding needed to tackle the issue of homelessness, which is set to rise to record levels without intervention.

Giving the Finger to homelessness

This Christmas, SIFA Fireside is giving the finger to homelessness.

SIFA Fireside is just one charity supporting people who are facing, at risk of, or in recovery from the effects of homelessness, and on average, carry out 85 unique interventions each day and over 6,000 each year.

It is a mammoth task and one they cannot do alone.

Robb Sheppard, Communications Manager at SIFA Fireside comments:

Our Inequality Street Christmas campaign is a tongue-in-cheek way to shine a light on this hidden epidemic. We call on both the public and the government to take action this Christmas, do what you can to help those in need, and join us in giving the finger to homelessness.

On Wednesday 11 December, SIFA Fireside will be taking Inequality Streets to the streets of Birmingham to raise awareness and much-needed funds for this important issue.

Passersby will be invited to donate only what they can afford, and in thanks will be gifted some of the charity’s limited-edition Inequality Street chocolates.

This activity will be taking place in Birmingham City Centre between 11:30 and 2:30 on Wednesday 11 December.

There are a variety of ways to support the charity, including donations, fundraising and volunteering. To find out more, visit https://sifafireside.co.uk/ways-to-give/