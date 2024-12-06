The following article is a comment piece from the Peace and Justice Project

The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. Doctors on the ground have reported unimaginable suffering due to Israel’s relentless bombardment and the systematic denial of food, water and humanitarian aid. We must act now to demand urgent action.

Last Saturday, at the national demonstration for Palestine Jeremy Corbyn shared a devastating message from Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza, who last week was shot and injured by the IDF. His words were a plea for humanity:

This is a war of extermination… civilians and their children are calling us from under the rubble, and we are powerless to help them. They have now gone silent.

Email your MP to take action for Gaza

Hospitals are overwhelmed, ambulances are being targeted, and families remain trapped under rubble without hope of rescue. The UK must push for an immediate end to the bombardment, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the protection of medical facilities.

Time is running out. Many thousands of lives hang in the balance and our government must act to save them. Together, let’s pressure our elected officials to act, now.

Email your MP today asking them to take urgent action to address the horrific situation in northern Gaza. Use our template letter, drafted by doctors who have served in Gaza, which highlights the desperate need for medical aid, safe evacuation routes, and an immediate ceasefire.

Email your MP here.