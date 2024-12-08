After two trials this week in Manchester, two Palestine Action activists remain steadfast in their resistance to complicity in genocide, despite having been handed ‘Guilty’ verdicts on criminal damage charges – all other charges against them having been dropped.

Palestine Action: trial number one in Manchester

On Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December at Manchester Magistrates Court, Palestine Action activist Drew faced charges of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after a November 2023 occupation on the overhang of the Deansgate offices of Fisher German.

The action saw the site closed, the overhang occupied, Palestinian flags unfurled, and the building affixed with posters highlighting Fisher German’s complicity. At the time of the action, Fisher German were landlords for Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms firm. Fisher German leased Elbit the premises for their ‘UAV Engines’ drone factory – used to manufacture parts for Israel’s fleet of killer drones. A month after the action, the company announced they were cutting all ties with Elbit. The action reportedly cost Fisher German £40,000

In court, Drew gave testimony of the war crimes and Genocide being committed by Israel with Elbit weaponry, with his actions seeking to protect life by halting their supply of arms. Drew stated his belief that if Fisher German dropped Elbit Systems, this could save at least one life, and prevent the destruction of at least some homes, schools and hospitals.

He told of how workers inside the building had reacted positively to his protest, waving, and giving ‘thumbs-up’ signs. The judge eventually refused to accept that the action was necessary or reasonable in relation “to the events in Israel”, ruling that the damage, including Sellotape marks to windows, was ‘more than trivial’.

He found Drew guilty of Criminal Damage, and issued a £40 fine, with a further £700 in compensation and court costs. The Aggravated Trespass charge was dismissed earlier in the trial.

After the verdict, Drew stated:

I walked into court today not guilty, and will leave Friday, not guilty, regardless of the judge’s decision. As long as we are shutting down Israeli arms factories, and their partners, WE WILL NEVER BE GUILTY.

Trial number two

From Wednesday 4 December to Friday 6, Drew entered Minshull Street Crown Court, charged, along with co-Defendant Adam, with Criminal Damage, in relation to an action at Elbit Systems Ferranti factory in Oldham in February 2021.

After a relentless direct action campaign by Palestine Action, the Ferranti factory, which previously manufactured imaging technology for Israel’s killer drones, was shut down in 2022.

Despite their actions seeking, successfully, to halt Elbit’s production of weapons for genocide, the judge in the case had ruled before the trial commenced that the defendants would not be able to rely on any defences whatsoever.

Without defences, they could not introduce any evidence on the Gaza Genocide, Palestine, Elbit Systems, or indeed any of the reasons which led to them having to take action. The activists self-represented in their trial, and despite having no defences they entered Court “as the accusers, not the accused”.

The Court heard from Elbit’s former Safety and Security Co-ordinator at the site, who, from behind a screen, claimed to know little about either the company, or its work, but conceded they manufactured military drones.

In his evidence, Drew said that they had taken action after a long campaign of letters, petitions, and vigils. He said, “We had tried all avenues available to us.” Adam explained how they arrived at the site before any workers, so as to avoid harm or inconvenience to them. He said that the damage caused was not reckless, and that they were careful not to risk injuring anyone.

The Jury in the case were not able to reach a unanimous verdict, but returned a majority verdict finding the Defendants guilty of criminal damage on Friday afternoon. Their sentencing hearing is set for 31 January 2025

Palestine Action: their actions are necessary

These prosecutions took place at a time when the British state, hand-in hand with the Israeli government, and their arms manufacturers, are targeting activists trying to stop British complicity in the Gaza Genocide, by abusing terrorist legislation against those resisting Israel’s state terror regime.

Palestine Action currently has 22 political prisoners locked-up in British prisons, most of whom have not been convicted of any offence, with further prisoners incarcerated overseas.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action has stated:

These actions helped to see the end of Elbit in Oldham, and saw their Shenstone landlords cut ties. In the context of genocide in Gaza, fuelled with Elbit weaponry, the necessity of these actions is self-evident.

