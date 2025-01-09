Capping political donations could help to reset the government’s reputation, campaigners claim, as a poll shows two-thirds of the public regard the ethical standards of the Labour Party government as worse or no different than those of its predecessor.

Labour: no better or even WORSE than the Tories

The survey, commissioned by pressure group Unlock Democracy, found that by more than four to one, the public favours limiting the amount of money individuals can donate to political parties or politicians, with support for such a move consistent across voters for all major parties.

The most recent quarterly data from the Electoral Commission reveals Labour accepted over £2 million in donations of £15,000 or more between July and September of 2024, including £171,000 from the former boss of Autoglass, Gary Lubner.

Tom Brake, director of Unlock Democracy, said:

The public is fed up with the corrosive influence of big money in politics.3 Labour will find it hard to convince voters it is serious about governing in service of working people while it continues to accept large donations from wealthy individuals and corporations. There is an opportunity here for the government to show clearly that it is different from its predecessor. At the moment, if the public perceives a difference, it’s not in a good way.

Two-thirds of survey respondents – including more than four in 10 Labour voters – said this government is worse (34%) or no better (31%) than the last government when it comes to behaving ethically, compared to only a quarter (25%) who think it’s behaving better.

Lacking integrity

Just as troublingly for a government elected on a promise to restore “the highest standards of integrity and honesty” to public life, one in two Labour voters see no improvement with this government in delivering on its promises. Overall, nearly half of all respondents felt Labour was worse in this regard (46%), compared to only one in five (19%) who thought it was doing better.

Brake continued:

Labour must address these perceptions head-on. More people think the scandals and dysfunction in politics are the fault of the broader system than believe it is only individuals to blame. Half-measures, such as the government’s tweaks to rules around second jobs and enhanced ministerial code, won’t cut it. Bold reform is what’s needed. The government must deliver on its commitments by championing reforms that ensure those with the deepest pockets cannot wield outsized, unaccountable influence.

Labour must make changes

The government has this week reaffirmed its manifesto commitment to strengthening donation rules. Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner told MPs on the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee that the government was considering changes to ensure “transparency in the process of where donations come from”.

This follows MHCLG spokesperson, Lord Khan of Burnley, stating in the House of Lords last December:

The government has committed to reforming political finance rules. We are considering changes that will help protect our system from foreign interference, such as tighter controls on donations.

A cap on political donations forms part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting UK democracy from big money and foreign interference set out in Unlock Democracy’s Democratic Integrity White Paper, a summary of which is available here.

Featured image via the Canary