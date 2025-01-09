The following article is a comment piece from the Peace and Justice Project

A new year has begun, yet Israel’s atrocities in Palestine persist. In Gaza, the situation is more dire than ever. Health workers are stretched to breaking point, particularly in northern Gaza, where not a single hospital remains functional. Their resilience in the face of unimaginable suffering is nothing short of heroic, but they cannot do it alone.

On Monday 7 January, health workers and supporters gathered outside parliament to demand urgent action. Jeremy Corbyn addressed the crowd calling for IDF troops to withdraw from Gaza and the West Bank, as well as from southern Lebanon and Syria; and for the British government to stop supplying arms to Israel.

Palestine march WILL go ahead

On Saturday 18 January, we will unite and once again call for an end to the genocide, despite attempts by the police to curb our right to protest. Join us in Central London for the next National Demonstration for Palestine, just days before the inauguration of Donald Trump in the US.

Date: Saturday 18 January

Time: Assemble 12pm (midday)

Location: BBC, Portland Place, W1A

If you haven’t yet, please email your MP using a letter written by health workers who have been on the ground in Gaza. Their first-hand accounts highlight the devastating impact of the ongoing violence and call for immediate action. It takes just two minutes – click here to take action.

Yesterday, the Met Police stated its intention to prevent the protest from going ahead, reneging on the previous agreement with the organisers made months ago. The coalition leading the marches put out this statement to confirm that we will march in solidarity with the Palestinian people, as planned.

Coaches from towns and cities across the country are being organised for the Palestine march. Please help make this march as large as possible by sharing it on social media and encouraging friends, colleagues and neighbours to join too.

We must show the people of Palestine that they are not alone and together, make 2025 a year of justice for Palestine. As Jeremy Corbyn reminded us on Monday, “we will stand forever with the people of Palestine until they have justice, peace and freedom”.

