Two Just Stop Oil supporters have painted Charles Darwin’s grave to demand that the UK government works with others to phase out the extraction and burning of fossil fuels by 2030.

Just Stop Oil Darwin stunt

At around 9:30am on Monday 13 January, two Just Stop Oil supporters entered Westminster Abbey and proceeded to use spray chalk to write ‘1.5 Is Dead’ on Charles Darwin’s grave:

This was referencing the news that the world has exceeded the ‘safe’ 1.5 degree warming limit agreed by world leaders in Paris in 2015.

The supporters could be heard saying “2024 was the hottest year on record. We have passed the 1.5 degree threshold that was supposed to keep us safe. Millions are being displaced, California is on fire and we have lost three quarters of all wildlife since the 1970’s. Darwin would be turning in his grave to know we are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction. The government’s plans will take us to over 3 degrees of warming. This will destroy everything we love. World leaders must stop burning oil, gas and coal by 2030”:

One of those taking action was Alyson Lee who said:

Ten years on from the Paris Agreement, we have already exceeded the so-called safe temperature rise of 1.5 degrees, and are heading for over 3 degrees of warming. This rapidly accelerating crisis means huge parts of the world will become unable to support life, resulting in millions of refugees, social collapse and extinction for countless species.” Despite lots of fine words from international leaders, emissions are still rising. Without real action, words are useless, you cannot negotiate with the laws of physics. We need mass civil disobedience now, join us on the streets and help us reclaim parliament this April.

Also taking action was Di Bligh who stated:

Darwin once said- ‘It is not the strongest of the species, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change, that lives within the means available and works cooperatively against common threats. Last year was the hottest since modern humans evolved. If we do not work together to reign in the corporations and billionaires driving us beyond our means, humanity will not be able to adapt to what is coming. We are on course to lose everything, and politicians are doing nowhere near enough to prevent it. How many will we have to bury as a result of climate breakdown and who will be left to mourn them?

Global chaos

Just Stop Oil’s action came as the death toll rises to 24 in California, as fires continue to rip across the state. The fires have been driven by climate breakdown after decades of drought, followed by rapid swings between extreme wet and dry conditions in the past two years. This has created large areas of ‘tinder dry’ vegetation, creating the perfect conditions for uncontrollable wildfires.

Meanwhile, the Copernicus Climate Change Service has confirmed that 2024 was the first year on record with a global average temperature exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. All continents except Australasia and Antarctica experienced their hottest year on record, with 11 months of the year exceeding the 1.5°C level. All ten of the hottest years on record have fallen within the last decade.

Featured image and additional images via Jamie Lowe