Local campaigners have uncovered a previously-missed company that is actually now one of the biggest UK arms exporters to Israel – therefore, complicit in its genocide. Meet G&H Artemis.

G&H Artemis: supplying arms to genocidal Israel

On Monday 13 January, campaigners across the south west stopped business at Gooch and Housego’s (G&H) Artemis site in Plymouth:

The action marks the start of a new campaign – Shut Down G&H – committed to shutting down a company that’s deeply complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza:

According to research by Campaign Against Arms Trade, G&H, with the acquisition of Phoenix Optical Technologies last year, is now the largest recipient of single issue arms export licenses to Israel between October 2021 and May 2023.

G&H Artemis export a range of military equipment to Israel, including components for head up/down displays for military aircraft. G&H Artemis provide optical and laser technology for head up displays.

On the ground, activists reported that many of the workers couldn’t gain entry to the factory due to the disruption.

A spokesperson for Shut Down G&H said “this act of resistance was inspired by the growing awareness that G&H is directly implicated in the murder of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is unconscionable. As the local community, we are taking action to reject our city’s complicity in Israel’s genocide and display our unequivocal solidarity with the struggle for Palestinian life, freedom, and self-determination”:

Today’s action is only the start. G&H have offices across the South West. We can and we must shut them down!

Slipping under the radar

The Canary asked G&H Artemis for comment – but the company declined to provide us with one.

Campaign Against Arms Trade’s media coordinator, Emily Apple, said:

It’s great to see this campaign being launched today. For too long G&H has got away with slipping under the radar. It should be a household name. Everyone should know this company is complicit in and profiting from Israel’s genocide. In only imposing a partial arms suspension, this government has made it clear that it will continue to prioritise arms dealers’ profits over Palestinian lives and international law. It’s therefore down to ordinary people across the country to take action and say no to the genocide profiteers on their doorsteps.

Featured image and additional images supplied