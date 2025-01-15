In a joint statement as part of the Coalition for the International Criminal Court (CICC), the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) strongly condemns US actions to impose sanctions related to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and calls on the US to adhere and respect the international legal system and its institutions.

The lower chamber of the US Congress has passed legislation that will enable sanctions. When it passes through both chambers, it will include travel bans and asset freezes, on those engaging with or assisting the ICC. If imposed, these sanctions gravely undermine the international rules-based order and the mandate of the Court to pursue accountability for the gravest crimes in international law committed globally.

The ICC’s ongoing investigation and work on the situation in Palestine is a crucial accountability mechanism for Palestinian victims who have suffered countless atrocities since Israel’s attacks on Gaza began in October 2023, and all Palestinian victims across the occupied Palestinian territory who have been awaiting redress at the Court since its investigation began nearly a decade ago.

But more fundamentally, as the world’s highest criminal court, the ICC plays a crucial role in the international order, ensuring that no one is above the law. The US is recklessly seeking to destabilise the world order for its own political gain.

By imposing sanctions related to the ICC, the US is seeking to protect alleged war criminals who are responsible for the gravest atrocities and obstructing victims’ access to justice, simply because some of these alleged war criminals are US allies.

ICJP calls upon the US government to cease its attacks on the ICC, including through sanctions. ICJP further calls upon all States Parties to the Rome Statute to condemn US actions against the Court and to assert their own commitment to supporting access to justice for all victims and survivors of serious international crimes at the ICC.

ICJP, along with over 120 civil society organisations, is supporting the Coalition for the CICC’s condemnation of US efforts to impose sanctions related to the ICC.

Dania Abul Haj, Senior Legal Officer at ICJP, said:

This step by the US endangers the work of the ICC – a court that has been a cornerstone of the international order since its establishment decades ago. Without effective accountability mechanisms, we risk creating a world where perpetrators are not accountable for their crimes, not just in Palestine, but all across the globe. Such threats and extortionate measures should be opposed by all States that have a sense of the importance of the rule of law and understand the overarching implications of this legislation. This is thuggery and bullying tactics from the US as it recklessly seeks to destabilise the world order for its own political gain.

