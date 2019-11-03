We are proud to present Universal DisCredit, a powerful new film that shines a light on the devastating consequences of Universal Credit (UC), a flagship policy of successive Conservative-led governments.

Featuring interviews with campaigners, policy makers, academics, and people with first-hand experience of UC, it shows how people are being driven to poverty, food banks, destitution, and death.

Please share this film widely and join our campaign to #ScrapUC

Film produced by Videoblogg Productions in association with The Canary.

Featured image via Videoblogg Productions