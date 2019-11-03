Universal DisCredit

Andrew Butler


We are proud to present Universal DisCredit, a powerful new film that shines a light on the devastating consequences of Universal Credit (UC),  a flagship policy of successive Conservative-led governments.

Featuring interviews with campaigners, policy makers, academics, and people with first-hand experience of UC, it shows how people are being driven to poverty, food banks, destitution, and death.

Please share this film widely and join our campaign to #ScrapUC

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Film produced by Videoblogg Productions in association with The Canary.

Featured image via Videoblogg Productions

Related articles

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles