All must fall

Ralph Underhill


Related articles

We need your help ...

The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.

Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.

We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.

Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?

The Canary Support us
  • Show Comments

    1. Fair enough – all crap statues must fall.

      But, meantime, let’s not allow the reactionary racists in Britain to set the agenda!

      ‘Black LIVES Matter’ is about improving the *lives* of real people, it is not about removing statues of some git that until this week most of us had never heard of. Let’s not get distracted and derailed by some ‘dead cat’ thought up by Cummings and Johnson so they can stay in their ‘comfort zones’, cast themselves as the victims, and set the agenda for public debate.

      This is not about white grievances over broken statues. BLM is about saving BAME lives and improving the quality of life so it is not just bare survival but a good and fulfilling life that meets all the needs of BAME citizens – political, social, economic, cultural, spiritual.

      BLM has to stay focused and continue to challenge institutional racism across our society from policing to employment to housing to media representation – and until BLM achieves enough leverage on political power to force police to come up with a fully researched, costed, timetabled plan for removing racism

    2. ?… Pressed published before I completed my sentence.

      Should end … and force NHS management to set out their plan for ensuring no more BAME avoidable deaths.

      Basically, BLM must set the agenda not racists. BLM must keep campaigning until they get political solutions that BAME believe will genuinely redress the injustice and suffering caused by racism.

      Cummings must be laughing his arse off! BLM marches started by demanding radical changes because a man was murdered in cold blood … and within days we have lost the big picture, the principles, and now it is a petty argument about lumps of old metal. FFS!

      Wake up, people! Wake up!

    3. ……..Thatcher, Astor, Balfour, Gandhi, etc, etc, etc, Take the lot down make Art to replace them and a Plaque expressing the TRUE history of that evil that stood before! Let people know the TRUTH of Gandhi for example, he supported apartheid for black South Africans and were only interested in freedom for Indian South Africans!
      “As Gandhi put it in December 1893: ‘I venture to point out that both the English and the Indians spring from a common stock, called the Indo-Aryan’.”
      “Gandhi dehumanised blacks, noting that ‘Kaffirs are as a rule uncivilised … They are troublesome, very dirty and live almost like animals’. Continuing this repeated ‘Kaffir-bashing’, Gandhi complained in 1895 that Indians being given a lower legal standing than whites would impact them ‘so much so that from their civilised habits, they would be degraded to the habits of the aboriginal Natives’.”
      “In 1895, for example, Gandhi euphorically celebrated victory for having ensured separate entrances in the Durban post office for blacks and Indians, in addition to the white entrance. It was more the lumping of blacks and Indians together that outraged Gandhi, rather than the separation of whites from the darker races.”
      ALL OF HISTORY NEEDS TO BE REWRITTEN, TO REFLECT THE TRUTH NOT THE ESTABLISHMENT WHITE WASH AND LIES! WE ARE CELEBRATING “PEACEFUL” FIGURES AS HEROES WHEN IN FACT THEY WERE EVIL BASTARDS!

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles