COVID-19 trolley problem
Image description:
A green transport trolley with “COVID-19” written on the side is on a set of tracks. One track leads to a group of people who are tied to the track, the other track leads to a pile of money. A figure that looks like Boris Johnson is on the side of the tracks and has pulled a lever so that the trolley will head towards the people on the track.
The text reads:
COVID-19 Trolley Problem. You know it is unsafe for everyone to return to work but shareholders are losing money. Just remember to shout “we are following the science!” as you pull the lever.
-
