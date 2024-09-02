When it comes to the digital marketing space, the use of technology is something that is being seen more frequently than ever before. The future of digital marketing is highly dependent on technology and how technology is used to shape and create effective digital marketing strategies.

From AI to chatbots and everything in between, this is what the future has in store for the digital marketing space. If you’re someone who wants to be ahead of the curve at all times, finding a great digital marketing blog is the best way to stay ahead of the trends and gain insider information about the future of the industry.

Emerging Digital Marketing Trends

Video Content

In 2024 and beyond, video really is king and no doubt you’ve started to see marketers using video content to connect with their audience. Having an effective video content strategy is the key to nailing digital marketing as it progresses. Not only does video content connect more deeply with your target audience, but it also helps to win customers’ trust by showcasing products and services in real-time.

Learn to create engaging video content for a range of social media platforms, and you have the winning formula for converting viewers into customers. TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram are the most widely used platforms that can benefit from a great video content strategy. Make sure your content is interesting and informative while also being short and sweet to reach the maximum number of people.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is here and it looks like it’s here to stay so working with this new technology, rather than against it is a great way to leverage your business. Whilst AI might seem like a scary tool to begin with, most (if not all) of your favourite brands are probably already utilising AI in their digital marketing strategy.

There are a number of different ways digital marketers can use AI to streamline their business. You could use AI to automate your email marketing, better understand your audience or even use AI as a tool to kickstart your content or campaign generation.

Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing gets bigger and bigger every year in the digital marketing world and it’s a great tool to use if you want to build a community of trusting and loyal customers. By using influencers that have a trusted following in your niche market, you can create content that promotes your products and services in a credible way.

Using influencer marketing is also a great way to get more brand recognition within your target audience, especially if you work with an influencer that aligns with your values and already does a lot of content around your niche. Ensure you discuss all the nitty gritty details with your chosen influencer before jumping in and try to ensure the content created is as authentic and genuine as possible for maximum credibility.

SEO

SEO is finally getting its flowers in 2024 and it looks like it’s not going anywhere soon! Digital marketers are steering away from paid ads and instead moving to more organic channels and SEO is a great place to start! Everyone wants to be on the first page of SERPs (search engine results pages) and in order to do just that you have to make sure you have a great SEO strategy in place.

Reaching the first page of Google doesn’t just give your brand brownie points; it also helps convert ready-to-buy customers. Most search engine users never venture past the first page, so ensuring your results are front and centre is the key to staying on top of emerging digital marketing trends.

Content, Content, Content

Gone are the days of people shying away from content. In 2024 and beyond content has emerged as one of the number one most important things to really take your digital marketing strategies to the next level. Content comes in many different forms, from videos, articles, blogs, emails and social content it’s one of the best ways to really connect with people.

Content writing, in particular, is a great way to level up your strategy, as you can incorporate many SEO best practices into blogs and articles that will be posted on your website. Digital marketers can utilise content to keep their audience engaged with their brand by showcasing their products, using social media surveys, and so much more! Content is a great (and cost-effective) way to really improve your digital marketing strategy, and there’s a reason so many agencies are investing their time and energy into producing high-quality content over other channels.

The Digital Age Is Upon Us!

As digital marketing progresses, you can’t deny the use of technology in everyday practices. It’s a competitive space, and ensuring you have high-quality content and access to the latest tools and technologies is the only way to stay ahead of the curve.

The digital marketing space is always changing, growing and evolving, and the only way to stay on your A-game as a digital marketer is to evolve with it.