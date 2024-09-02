The storm around Oasis ticket prices continues – but unfortunately for frontman Liam Gallagher a tweet has surfaced from seven years ago, that will now ‘live forever’. This is because it shows him to be a big, fat hypocrite.

Oasis: a ‘champagne supernova’ for the Gallaghers as the ‘masterplan’ over ticket pricing continues…

The recent Oasis reunion tour announcement has sparked massive excitement across the UK. However, getting tickets has proven to be a ‘supersonic’ challenge for many fans. The scramble for tickets quickly turned sour – as people just had to ‘roll with it’ when it came to technical glitches, exorbitant prices, and accessibility issues.

For many, the quest for tickets may well have turned into a ‘cigarettes and alcohol’-fueled experience of frustration. When tickets went on sale, the rush to purchase them led to website crashes and interminable wait times. Fans reported being stuck in online queues for hours, only to find out that tickets had sold out – leaving them ‘crying their hearts out’.

Those lucky enough to get through were met with prices that left them feeling a bit ‘whatever’. On Ticketmaster – one of the official Oasis sales websites – standing tickets originally priced at around £150 were being sold for over £350 labelled as “in demand standing tickets”.

Soon after, tickets were found on secondary resale platforms at jaw-dropping prices of up to £1,000 or more to see the ‘rock ‘n’ roll stars’. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority regulator said it received 450 complaints about Ticketmaster ads for the gigs, accusing them of making “misleading claims about availability and pricing”.

However, perhaps most damningly, Ticketmaster said that artists decide whether or not to opt for the practice of “dynamic pricing” – where the value of the ticket changes based on the demand.

So, the Gallagher brothers would have known that their fans were going to be ripped off. We’re sure it gave Liam and Noel some ‘morning glory’ thinking about all the money Oasis were going to ‘slide away’ with.

‘Don’t look back in anger’. Actually, do, at this tweet…

But perhaps the biggest slap in the face came when people on X started resharing a tweet from Liam from 2017.

Whoops:

350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a cunt when will it all stop as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

Yes, that would be Liam Gallagher moaning about the extortionate pricing of his (at the time) “cunt” brother (now Oasis bandmate once again since there’s money to be made) Noel in the US. Naturally, people were fuming:

This is ageing really well @oasis More artists should be supportive of the #TicketingRevolution@onopenxyz has the vision and the solution for bringing transparency to the events/ticketing industry. Especially, once they release their feature for pre-event financing. Artists… https://t.co/jley3bSO8H pic.twitter.com/5y6H28amZH — Thijs ✊️🎟 (@htbroekphoto) September 2, 2024

You didn’t seem to have a problem charging much more than this at the weekend @liamgallagher https://t.co/m09A3rTgt0 — Louise 💎🪐👽📻🚀🌙☀️🦋💛 (@louswann) September 2, 2024

It was actually 75 dollars. But yep, totally agree with you @liamgallagher that price gouging your fans is a proper cunts trick. What do you reckon @NoelGallagher? https://t.co/s2rjvN3H4k — Mike, in MCR (@mikeinmcr) September 2, 2024

For all the working-class bravado Oasis’s Gallagher brothers used to display (you got called middle class if you liked Blur), they’re clearly just a couple of capitalism-loving, exploitative cunts themselves. Definitely, not maybe. And, as one person pointed out on X, “class traitors“, too. But hey. ‘Little by little’ their fans are probably starting to realise that, too.

