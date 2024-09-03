Birmingham’s main live music arena had a name change from Sunday 1 September – to the BP Pulse Arena. But it’s not gone down well. This is because of the planet-wrecking company that’s no its namesake. The controversy is such that even former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has weighed in.

BP Pulse Arena Birmingham: another name change

The former Resorts World Arena in Birmingham has undergone a name change as part of a new sponsorship agreement between the NEC Group and BP Pulse, an electric vehicle (EV) charging provider. The arena, which has hosted some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment, will now be known as BP Pulse LIVE:

⚡ Welcome to bp pulse LIVE ⚡ We have a brand new name and we’re bringing a fresh new look. We’re currently hard at work behind the scenes gearing up for a grand arena revamp set to be revealed in November. Watch this space Make sure to follow us for all the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/UHLkxxtYZ2 — bp pulse LIVE (@bppulseLIVE) September 1, 2024

As part of the deal, BP Pulse will reportedly work closely with the NEC Group to enhance the venue’s infrastructure, including the installation of EV charging stations.

The partnership is also a good PR move for the NEC Group. The company has been actively working to reduce its carbon footprint and improve the public perception of its sustainability credentials. Paul Thandi, CEO of the NEC Group, said:

Renaming the arena to BP Pulse LIVE not only signifies a powerful partnership but also underscores our commitment to sustainability. We are excited about the opportunities this brings for our visitors and the local community.

Of course, this is all corporate bullshit – and Corbyn is right to be angry.

Corporate bullshit

As one X user pointed out, BP (BP Pulse’s parent company) already lost contracts with the likes of the British Museum and the Royal Shakespeare Company cutting ties:

After getting kicked out of museums and galleries, BP has a new strategy to clean-up its toxic brand: sponsoring live music! And, as the firm cuts back its already weak renewables targets, it’s using the ‘BP Pulse’ brand to make itself look green to the public… 😡🛢️🤥 https://t.co/JgJe4lDRpS — Culture Unstained (@Cult_Unstained) September 1, 2024

Meanwhile, BP’s emissions rose for the first time since 2019 in 2023. The same year BP admitted it would be scaling back its climate targets despite posting record profits.

In 2024, they are pressing ahead with oil and gas expansion plans; despite warnings from the International Energy Agency and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that new oil and gas sites are incompatible with the Paris Agreement. So, as one user pointed out on X:

This. Is. Grim. 🤢 BP is cutting renewables. Putting billions into more oil and gas. But now, it’s desperately greenwashing its image…by sponsoring and renaming a music arena in Birmingham but using its EV charging brand! 🫨🛢️🎶 https://t.co/ZGwLCz6dVr — BP or not BP? (@drop_BP) September 1, 2024

Plus, BP has been further controversial since Israel granted twelve licences for gas exploration off the coast of Gaza to BP and five other companies in October; a few weeks after Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

They are also the main operator and largest shareholder of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline which has provided Israel with more than 1,440 kilotonnes (kt) of crude oil since October 2023. Crude oil that has gone on to fuel Israeli jets and tanks bombarding Palestinians, following research conducted by Oil Change International.

Corbyn slams BP Pulse Arena

Following the changing over of Birmingham’s live music arena to BP Pulse branding, Corbyn said:

We must bring an end to culture-washing from the big polluters, those financing the global arms trade and those contributing to the climate crisis. From music and sports to museum exhibitions and cultural events, we simply should not allow space for the most damaging and unethical corporations to launder their reputations using the arts.

Meanwhile, Music For The Many campaign convener Samuel Sweek said:

Once again the British music industry is being used to culture-wash the unapologetic destructive reputations of corporations responsible for the climate crisis. We call on all artists to join us in demanding a permanent end to the use of our arts to wash the blood and oil from their hands.

Of course, this is just another day in the life of corporate greenwashing-and-whitewashing of colonial capitalist Britain. For example, Music For The Many has previously successfully campaigned for UK music festivals to cut ties with Barclays due to its financial support for arms manufacturers supplying Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

