🌹NEW: Labour general secretary David Evans is set to stand down from his post at party conference. He says it's the "right time" for him and the party for a new GS – who will be in place in late September.https://t.co/zWv1jCcUEZ — LabourList (@LabourList) September 3, 2024

To the Starmerroids and centrist mums and dads, he has been central to the ‘rebirth’ of the party and its electoral success. To the rest of us, he is a capitalist stooge who has broken democracy in Labour and entrenched the centre-right’s grip on the party.

David Evans: popular with Zionist shitlords

David Evans, who assumed the role of general secretary of the Labour Party in May 2020, has had a tenure marked by significant controversy and internal strife. Appointed by Labour leader Keir Starmer, Evans’ role has been critical in shaping the party’s centre-right direction. However, his leadership has not been without its share of scandals, many of which have intensified the ideological divisions within the party.

Before becoming general secretary, Evans had a long history with the Labour Party, having previously worked as assistant general secretary under Tony Blair. His appointment by Starmer was widely seen as a move to consolidate centre-right control over the party’s apparatus and steer it away from the left-wing policies associated with Jeremy Corbyn.

So, far many his departure is a sad moment. Among those is ‘Zionist shitlord’ himself Luke Akehurst:

David will be a very tough act to follow. He took the party machinery from chaos, cash crisis and ruin to smoothly winning a landslide. https://t.co/n2hsKu70IA — Luke Akehurst (@lukeakehurst) September 3, 2024

But as someone pointed out, Corbyn left Labour with plenty of cash:

The Cash crisis was born out of Keir Starmer sucking the optimism out of thousands of fee paying members and going against the advice of your lawyer to pay out an easily winnable lawsuit. It’s not an achievement to replace genuine ground up support with puppet stringed finance https://t.co/7x91fQaxMr — John Leninng (@Fecisr) September 3, 2024

One of the most significant and contentious issues during Evans’ tenure has been antisemitism within the Labour Party. Evans cemented the false notion that Labour was riddled with it – and that Jeremy Corbyn was a raging racist antisemite.

In particular, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the party, following his comments on the EHRC report, sparked outrage among his supporters and intensified the party’s internal divisions. Then there was the Forde Report – dismissed by the party – that found institutional racism in Labour and a weaponising of antisemitism.

The Labour Purge

All this came against a backdrop of the continuing Labour ‘purge’ – where David Evans’s henchpeople were suspending left-wing members, Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs), and as we saw at the general election, deselecting left-wing candidates.

Evans’s intentional smashing of democracy and the left wing of the party alienated a significant portion of the membership, leading to accusations that he corrupted the party’s democratic processes.

Authoritarian and an attempt to silence the grassroots of the party would be an understatement. Many members saw this as an overreach of the general secretary’s powers and as a way to stifle debate and prevent the expression of dissenting views. The suspension of CLP meetings has led to widespread dissatisfaction and has fueled claims that Evans is part of a broader effort by the party’s leadership to centralize power and marginalize the left wing.

Of course, this suits some people:

We have so much to thank David Evans for. His legacy is significant and vital. From getting the party ready to win a vital election to working to rid Labour of antisemitism, his leadership had a transformative impact. https://t.co/qP0egbXtdL — Miriam Mirwitch (@MiriamMirwitch) September 3, 2024

David Evans has also faced allegations of mismanagement concerning party staff. Reports have emerged of staff being dismissed or forced out under controversial circumstances, leading to claims of a toxic working environment within Labour’s headquarters. Some have accused Evans of creating a culture of fear and intimidation, where staff feel unable to express their opinions or challenge decisions.

David Evans: off you fuck

Or maybe, just maybe, he’s resigning because of this:

I wonder if David Evans' resignation is related to the Metropolitan Police's criminal investigation into Anonyvoter, the electronic voting system introduced by Evans, alleged to have been used to rig internal elections. https://t.co/2blIAECbeZ — Karl Hansen (@karl_fh) September 3, 2024

Either way, David Evans’s tenure has been one of disgrace for many – but a success for the centre-right of the party. Anyone with an ounce of scruples will not mourn his metaphorical passing. Good riddance, the Canary says.

