The need for secure document and materials shredding doesn’t usually creep up on you. There are ways of telling when it’s time to call in the experts.

Sign 1: It’s the end of a records retention period

In line with the periods laid out in your business’ Records Retention Policy, and in accordance with the law, secure shredding is the only viable – and ICO-recommended – method of destroying those no-longer-valid documents.



Sign 2: You are relocating or need a massive clear-out

A fresh start, a clean slate or simply getting rid of mounds of shreddable confidential materials such as paper, textiles and digital media means you need alternative solutions to your usual waste streams.

Sign 3: Post-audit or compliance review

No longer needed? Best shred it!

Sign 4: Post-employee departure

Naturally, you will need to keep HR-related documentation for the required statutory period, but any materials or draft materials left behind can be securely shredded.

Sign 5: You are surrounded by piles of paper and have become a data breach risk!

Time to send out the distress flares?

Here’s how Restore Datashred, as a leading secure shredding service provider, can help you banish those signs securely, efficiently, and compliantly.



Solution 1: You do have a Records Retention Policy, don’t you? There is a whole range of documentation that statutorily must be kept safe and secure for specific lengths of time. Whether you store those records on-site or in secure storage off site, we can help at the end of their lifecycle. We have a large, modern fleet of secure collections and mobile shredding vehicles and 11 destruction centres across the country. Wherever you are located, we are within reach and will provide tracked services with an unbroken chain of custody from your office to Restore Datashred’s shredding blades, and a certificate of destruction to finish.



Solution 2: Have you considered Restore Datashred’s roll-on roll-off containers for huge quantities of items that need shredding? The same levels of security, the same checks and balances and care are paid to your company’s confidential assets, on a vast scale and highly cost-effective.



Solution 3: You can opt either for a one-off collection or set up regular collections, using Restore Datashred’s range of secure, lockable bins, or choose irregular collections – whatever suits you best. We supply the containers, the security, the people, the flexibility and the machinery to help you dispose securely of your obsolete documents.

Solution 4: Depending on the industry and their job role (and their reason for departure!), some employees will leave behind a long tail of project work, documentation and so on, on paper and digital formats. A proportion of that trail will need to be kept for legal reasons, another portion because it is still relevant, but anything unneeded should be binned and securely shredded as soon as possible. Restore Datashred can flex to whatever you need.

Solution 5: Have you seen how much businesses are fined for data breaches? The headline-grabbing stories are generally from digital hacks but don’t be fooled into thinking paper is a happy medium! It only takes one mal-intentioned, light-fingered colleague to slip a piece of paper from an in-tray, a Post-It note from your desktop monitor, for instance, and it could spell trouble. With one of Restore Datashred’s under-desk Shredboxes, you can help your employees and colleagues be compliant and keep your business information safe until it is collected and securely shredded by one of Restore Datashred’s operatives.