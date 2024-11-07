The loss of Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election was resounding. And it’s clear why it happened. But as elite Liberals are on another planet, they’ll keep moaning about the inevitable Democratic collapse. So here are five simple ways to respond.

1) Listen to the people whose votes you want

After a year of the Biden-Harris administration participating in the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, Democratic election candidate Kamala Harris unsurprisingly lost. And it wasn’t close. The winning formula was clear to anyone willing to see it. But Harris and the people around her weren’t listening.

Centrists hate this one simple trick to stop rising fascism: redistribute wealth and end wars. — Philip Proudfoot 🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@PhilipProudfoot) November 6, 2024

In Missouri, a deep red state, we voted to increase the minimum wage AGAIN and paid sick time The American people support left populist economic ideas but the Democrats choose to lose because they embrace neoliberalism pic.twitter.com/XWbxGyEwgU — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) November 6, 2024

Harris ignored or failed to meaningfully address voters’ concerns about the economy and the genocide. Instead, she doubled down on disastrous neoliberal economics and tried to build an alliance with Republicans like war criminal Dick Cheney.

Look, most of the country doesn't have the slightest clue what leftism is. They actually think Democrats are communists, which is beyond laughable. Fact is, the 2024 election was a battle between Bush-Cheney Republicans and Trump Republicans. There was no meaningful and… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 6, 2024

In power, the Democrats could have taken action to end global conflicts, but instead spurred them on. They could also have taken action to improve ordinary people’s material conditions, but they focused on keeping the rich and powerful happy instead. And American voters saw that.

Democrats seem to have haemorrhaged potentially millions of votes in comparison to 2020. A slightly lower turnout may have played a role. But as Tiberius summed up on X:

Trump: *was shit* The Dems: We’ll fix this! The People: Ok, let’s give them a chance The Dems: *done nothing to help working class, waged Imperialist war in Ukraine, committed genocide in Gaza, lied constantly* Trump: *wins election* The Dems: OMG how did this happen?! — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) November 6, 2024

Polls also showed that changing position on the genocide could have benefited Harris, but she chose not to.

Voters begged Kamala to listen, but she was too busy speaking. pic.twitter.com/ijoW4x32xS — Holding Dems Accountable (From the Left!) (@PushBidenLeft) November 6, 2024

The genocide in Gaza has very much made a mockery of the ‘liberal international order’, but there are still some Liberals who are so out of touch that they think it’s Trump who will do away with it:

2) Treat people with respect

People online have highlighted the arrogance and hatefulness of some Democrats towards the people whom they expect to fall in line and vote for whatever awful candidate the party puts before them. And this epitomises the patronising attitude of entitlement that may have turned voters away:

Also, you’ve repeatedly vilified left/third parties and voters while chasing after Republican votes that YOU WILL NEVER GET. You should’ve learned that in 2016, and you just repeated that losing playbook, expecting to win solely on “But Trump” and celebrity endorsements. — Michael R. Hicks, Author (@KreelanWarrior) November 6, 2024

It's time for us to just be honest. This version of the Democratic Party is arrogant and patronizing, taking minority voters for granted and treating them like children. Well, maybe minority voters aren't into that. — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) November 6, 2024

Libs are bringing back the joy tonight pic.twitter.com/CxGrczwjFe — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) November 6, 2024

I'll just leave this here. Strange the Democrats didn't win. pic.twitter.com/h7Quj8tPmG — Priyamvada Gopal © (@PriyamvadaGopal) November 6, 2024

There’s nothing left of Gaza you stupid wench https://t.co/JyX7AqGdmo pic.twitter.com/c2ju6n0ekq — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) November 6, 2024

Liberals never accept any blame for their losses. They insist that they only lost because the US is too filled with stupid and bigoted people to have recognized the greatness of the Dem candidate. Then they wonder why the country sees them as snide, patronizing assholes: https://t.co/nBbAclSsqX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2024

There will be zero introspection. Liberal narcissism dictates that it must always be someone else's fault. They will scapegoat minorities who failed to fall in line, blame Russia, blame misogyny, blame "irrational" voters who choose candidates based on "emotion" – anything to… — Lily Lynch (@lilyslynch) November 6, 2024

Oh, damn: liberals are about to unleash a level of vitriol and scorn for America's Latino voters unlike anything we've seen in awhile. Literally nothing enrages Democrats more than when the "marginalized groups" they believe they own don't do what they're told: https://t.co/P8hpULrHPs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2024

3) Ignore establishment media propaganda

The awful US media system has also played a role, as always, in fooling voters, lulling them into a false sense of security, or pushing them into voting for the lesser evil time after time:

Centrist commentariat: there was nothing anyone could do, it was a 'red wave', an act of nature. https://t.co/7YcgKbAqfQ — Steve Howell (@FromSteveHowell) November 6, 2024

Notice a pattern of behaviour by the establishment media that told us Kamala Harris was poised for a narrow win. For more than two years, that same establishment media told us Ukraine would win if only we sent a few more bombs/ tanks/ planes. Over the past year, that same… — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) November 6, 2024

Harris was not a left-winger. Not even close. But you wouldn’t know that if you listen to the dominant corporate press.

Oh come the f*ck on, @washingtonpost, Harris has nothing to do with "the left." Dems ran as the party of Bush-Cheney. This is just irresponsible journalism. pic.twitter.com/HLSim5lq3l — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 7, 2024

People have rightly been critical of progressives like Bernie Sanders for playing into that. The former mainstream voice of the US left has consistently tried to encourage left-wingers to vote against their interests. He and others first got loyally behind Hillary Clinton, then Joe Biden, and then Harris, despite these elite mouthpieces offering the left next to nothing.

So what did Bernie and AOC get for selling their credibility to Genocide Joe? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 6, 2024

Then why didn't you run yourself, or support a change candidate? What's the point of being an Independent if you spend your political capital manufacturing consent for candidates who you, apparently, don't even believe in? https://t.co/yW8wq0Foaq — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) November 6, 2024

4) If you’re going to have any red line, genocide should be that red line

Some voters will inevitably have held their noses while voting for Harris with the aim of avoiding a Trump presidency. And although that may have been the best shot they had of avoiding a Trump victory due to the awful US electoral system, it was nothing to be proud of.

You are "heartbroken" for yourself but you watched an ethnic cleansing and felt nothing. — brandon baskin (no relation) (@brandonbaskin) November 6, 2024

if you are someone who was able to overlook the genocide and cast a vote for kamala harris, then you already understand how a conservative was able to overlook Trump's extremism to vote for him. — Meg Indurti (@megindurti) November 6, 2024

As Leanne Mohamed insisted:

This was one of the most ignorant and arrogant campaigns run by the Democrats. The lesson we’ve shown them is that people of conscience will stand up to a corrupt political class, and that facilitating genocide comes at a steep cost. There are no "lesser of two evils" when it… — Leanne Mohamad (@LeanneMohamad) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, pro-Israel lobbyists were gloating about the power they had exerted in the election:

When a foreign lobby gloats about controlling your legislative branch: https://t.co/76CE695v3U — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) November 6, 2024

Will there be Liberals who suddenly oppose genocide when it’s Trump backing it? Who knows?

Can't wait for tens of millions of Democrats to suddenly decide genocide is bad when Trump does it. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 6, 2024

5) Ignore losers like Jon Ashworth

This one just goes without saying. If someone has shown they’re so out of touch with reality that they can lose a safe seat, you probably shouldn’t listen to them.

Congratulations to @JonAshworth for another successful election campaign. pic.twitter.com/FRxxZzfEzw — CAGE International (@CAGEintl) November 6, 2024

Instead of blaming the left for this why don't you blame the real culprit: Jonathan Ashworth. — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 6, 2024

All of these messages, and more, are worth repeating as Liberals moan about Harris’s shameful and avoidable (yet inevitable) loss.

