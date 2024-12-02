Jackie Singh, cybersecurity lead for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, has issued another dire warning about the integrity of the 2024 US presidential election. In a letter to president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, Singh called for a forensic audit, citing unprecedented domestic and foreign interference.

“As the cybersecurity lead of your 2020 campaign, I was proud to contribute to ensuring a secure election process,” Singh wrote:

Today, however, I write to you with grave concerns about the integrity of the 2024 presidential election and the urgent need for a forensic audit to restore trust in our democracy.

The letter goes on to detail verified instances of election interference including bomb threats at swing-state polling locations traced to foreign sources, voter roll purges, known breaches of voting software in previous election cycles, and significant ballot irregularities. “Given these unprecedented challenges,” Singh continued, “I urge you to consider a comprehensive forensic audit. Such an effort would not only verify the accuracy of the vote count but also identify vulnerabilities that could threaten future elections.”

Singh pointed to examples from other democracies, including Germany and Brazil, where forensic reviews have successfully protected electoral integrity. “The United States should demonstrate the same commitment to transparency and fairness,” she emphasised.

Expert consensus: vulnerabilities demand immediate action

Singh’s concerns are echoed by a coalition of prominent cybersecurity experts. Seven leading election security professionals – including Dr. Duncan Buell (University of South Carolina, Chair Emeritus), Dr. John E. Savage (Brown University, Chair Emeritus), and Dr. Peter G. Neumann (SRI International) – wrote to Vice President Harris earlier this month, calling for recounts and audits in key states.

Their letter highlighted the risks posed by the unauthorised access of voting system software in 2021 and 2022. “Possessing copies of the voting system software enables bad actors to create working replicas of the systems, probe them, and develop exploits,” the experts wrote. These breaches, they argued, could allow malicious actors to manipulate vote counts undetected.

The letter also criticised the lack of federal action following these breaches. “Despite our repeated appeals to the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, there has been no comprehensive investigation to determine what was done with the misappropriated software,” they wrote. The experts underscored the urgency of recounting paper ballots to verify machine tallies.

South Carolina senator joins the call for accountability

The demand for audits and recounts has extended into the political arena. South Carolina State Senator Gerald Malloy, a Democrat, has filed a formal challenge against the results of his narrow re-election loss.

This is due to what state officials describe as state election officials described as troubling discrepancies between the election night results and the recount figures. After a recount reduced his opponent’s margin of victory from 278 votes to just 87, Malloy is demanding a forensic audit of the voting machines in his district.

“Election integrity and accuracy are the cornerstones of democracy,” Malloy stated. “It is imperative to understand what happened here because every voter deserves to know their vote is counted fairly and accurately.”

Grassroots momentum: a movement for accountability and a forensic audit

The push for forensic audits and recounts has gained traction among grassroots organizations, with SMART Elections at the forefront. SMART Elections is a nonpartisan organisation that has spent over two decades fighting for transparent and accountable voting systems.

In response to the 2024 election’s irregularities, SMART Elections has launched an urgent campaign to mobilize recount efforts in key Pennsylvania counties, including Cambria, Lancaster, and Luzerne. The organisation is coordinating with local voters to file recount requests, focusing on anomalies such as discrepancies in drop-off rates—the difference between votes cast in the presidential and down-ballot races—with early findings indicating significant irregularities in swing states.

The organisation is also analysing election data across multiple states and plans to release findings through its forthcoming Substack.

A call to action

Restoring trust in democracy requires collective action from voters, policymakers, and advocacy groups. Jackie Singh, along with grassroots organizations like SMART Elections, has provided clear guidance for citizens who want to take action.

Use the template below, based on Singh’s letter, to urge officials to demand a forensic audit:

“As a concerned citizen, I write to echo the call for a forensic audit of the 2024 presidential election. Jackie Singh, your former cybersecurity lead analyst on the 2020 campaign, and others have highlighted alarming irregularities, including bomb threats linked to foreign sources, potential breaches of voting system software, and a surge in rejected ballots.

A forensic audit would ensure every vote is counted and restore public trust in our democracy. I respectfully urge you to lead this effort to strengthen our electoral process.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]”

Amplify the message on social media

Share Jackie Singh’s post can be read and shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Bluesky, and other calls for a forensic audit can be found with hashtags such as #Recount and #ForensicAuditNOW:

Support grassroots recount efforts

Pennsylvania voters in counties like Cambria, Lancaster, and Luzerne can join SMART Elections’ efforts to request recounts. Visit SMART Elections for resources and instructions.

The reddit community r/SomethingIsWrong2024 is also organising grassroots calls for recounts and a forensic audit.

Restoring trust in democracy with a forensic audit

As Singh powerfully wrote, “This is a crucial time for our democracy. We must act now to ensure every vote is counted accurately and public trust is restored.”

With mounting evidence of irregularities and a growing coalition of experts and activists, the call for a forensic audit is not just a response to immediate concerns – it is a critical step toward securing the future of American elections.

