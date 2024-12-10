Israel has unleashed a massive military attack to neutralise Syria with hundreds of airstrikes. A senior Israeli source has called this “the largest air operation carried out by its Air Force in its history”, according to Al Jazeera. Despite saying its airstrikes would ‘continue for days’, Israel has stressed that it is ‘not intervening’.

Israel: unleashing bombing chaos on Syria

Israel has also launched airstrikes near the port of Latakia, where Russia has a key naval base.

Between 9 and 10 December, sources said there had been about 200 Israeli attacks, leaving “nothing of the Syrian army’s assets”. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Israel “destroyed the most important military sites in Syria”.

This came after an Israeli expansion further into Syria, beyond the already occupied Golan Heights. Other sources have claimed Israeli ground troops have gone even further into Syrian territory, which the colonial power denies.

In a poignant comment, the Saudi dictatorship said Israel’s destruction of army infrastructure would “ruin Syria’s chances of restoring security“. And as cartoonist Carlos Latuff suggested in a cartoon for Mint Press News, this very much seems like something that would be beneficial for the US empire, its genocidal junior partner Israel, and its war criminal NATO ally Turkey.

A Palestinian who takes up arms to defend his land is called “terrorist”. But when a real terrorist takes up arms on behalf of the US, #Israel and #Turkey he's called "freedom fighter".@MintPressNews #Syria pic.twitter.com/Xk67WwMp2E — Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) December 10, 2024

Of course, Israel bombing Syria is nothing new. As the Jerusalem Post wrote, “it has carried out thousands of air strikes within Syria – usually only admitting to a small number of specific strikes – dating back over a decade since Syria’s civil war started”.

Featured image via the Canary