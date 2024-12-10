Lee Anderson, Reform’s MP for Ashfield, made an absolute clown of himself in response to a young woman’s post about the struggles women face. Either he was trying to be funny, or, he was putting on a full display of his natural intelligence. Instead though, he became the butt of the joke:

Lee Anderson: ‘where we’re going, we don’t need roads’

Lee Anderson was born in 1967 – 51 years after the Battle of the Somme ended on 18 November 1916. Unless Lee is a time traveller, his attempt to use a terrible war to gain clout backfired. In reality, he has no idea what fighting in a war is like:

Lee Anderson trying to get to a constituency meeting. pic.twitter.com/GyFXSRdKyI https://t.co/KAPiIcNVTF — Mark (@sparkymf86) December 9, 2024

However, his post on X once again left social media users fighting for their lives:

Fuck me I know Ashfield is a shithole but there’s no need to compare it to the Somme https://t.co/NKFNaIBhTO — gabriel (@ffcgabriel63) December 9, 2024

lee anderson is right. just last year i had to cancel my friends birthday meal because i had a battle of the somme booked on the same day. it’s a pain in the arse and i’m glad he’s speaking up for all us men who have dealt with the battle of the somme https://t.co/IFkuiUV6hN — matt (@masjelfs) December 9, 2024

He’s right you know, this morning I had to get up, fight in the battle of the somme, head home, let the dogs out, get to work and then on my dinner I’ll have to head back into the trenches to repel the inevitable counter offensive before heading back to work The bellwhack https://t.co/KkO2I8xJRJ — Daz Hughlock (@neo2daz) December 10, 2024

The state of it

Whilst social media came through with hilarious memes, the post highlights a far more serious issue. Yet again, Lee Anderson has shown his total disdain for women:

There’s no man alive who’s experienced the Battle of the Somme. Every woman alive has experienced the pains described in the OG tweet.

This is just a fragile man trying to erase women’s experiences https://t.co/JxzKxLNa3U — Seán Ó Raghallaigh (@RaghallaighJ) December 9, 2024

Oh god so sorry I was only bleeding profusely out of my vagina and experiencing crippling pain and concerning constant mood swings I didn’t realise men were partaking in a deadly battle in the First World War every month. Listening & learning. https://t.co/auO93blKks — Samantha 🇵🇸 (@arcuaria) December 9, 2024

Mr Anderson has a wife and two kids. Do you think he has ever listened to her?

He also seems to be forgetting that whilst women weren’t allowed to fight in the war, they still had bombs dropped on them back at home – and nursed soldiers on the front line:

Everyone is rightly dunking on this nonsense, but even taken at face value it’s worth remembering that the victims of war aren’t just those who die in uniform on a battlefield. Women and children have always suffered terribly during (and after) war. https://t.co/bU3VLYikTU — Brian Carey (@CareyBrian) December 10, 2024

Lee Anderson on women & the Battle of the Somme pic.twitter.com/9KBNiGdpIz — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) December 10, 2024

If we’re gonna go back 100 years in history to play THAT card @LeeAndersonMP_, women during that time were throwing themselves in front of horses just to gain the right to vote. https://t.co/44QTB3zef8 — Garin Fitter (@ystwythman) December 9, 2024

Similarly, the man the people of Ashfield elected to be their MP has no idea of the realities facing men in 2024:

Instead of making ridiculous comments – how about we discuss issues that are facing men in Ashfield? Like the lack of secure and well paid jobs- particularly in labour heavy industries. Or the importance of mental health and the lack of space for men in Ashfield to talk. https://t.co/rdx1hcWj5n — Arran Rangi (@Arran_Rangi) December 9, 2024

Having grown up here there are plenty of issues that need addressing. And of course many of them don’t just affect men. However the link between masculinity, patriarchy and deindustrialisation is important and conveniently ignored by progressives/the left too often. — Arran Rangi (@Arran_Rangi) December 9, 2024

Meanwhile, several women have suggested ‘Battle of the Somme’ could be the newest metaphor for periods:

Could “Battle of The Somme” become a new metaphor for periods, do you think? “Sorry, not tonight darling. I’m fighting the Battle of The Somme this week”. https://t.co/wm94wbFm8q — Barefoot 👣 Backpacker (@RTWBarefoot) December 9, 2024

Worst time of the month? Battle of the Somme https://t.co/AIl7wSdzDA — Sarah (@sarahnotmee) December 9, 2024

“Lee Anderson presents a show where he compares historical battles that he hasn’t had any involvement in to issues he doesn’t care about. Next up, why his local constituents being in poverty doesn’t matter because the D Day Landings”. https://t.co/uAdLipxHTJ pic.twitter.com/MSL7WTspFv — Em Wednesday #ChansiriOUT (@EmilyFensterFen) December 9, 2024

Presumably it was in this battle that Lee’s brains were blown out. https://t.co/rPkvNIQvtD — Neil Coyle (@coyleneil) December 9, 2024

My personal suggestion? Lee Anderson vs a period pain simulator.

