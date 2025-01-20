Donald Trump’s remarks during a 19 January rally have added to concerns about the integrity of the 2024 US presidential election, building on warnings from election security experts who have been sounding the alarm since election day. Trump appeared to suggest that claims of election manipulation on a tabulation level might hold water, hinting at Elon Musk’s involvement in Pennsylvania.

Trump Musk and Pennsylvania: WTF???

Speaking about Musk, Trump said:

He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide.

While Trump did not explicitly claim vote tabulation was manipulated, his comments align with longstanding fears raised by experts about vulnerabilities in voting systems, particularly at the tabulation stage. Election security professionals have warned that this form of interference could involve introducing malware or exploiting vulnerabilities in voting software to alter vote counts. Such attacks are designed to remain undetected, especially in systems where auditing and recount processes are insufficient.

As Trump is inaugurated today, urgent calls for protests, reports of irregularities, and investigations are reverberating across the country.

Warnings from experts and concerns ignored

On 13 November 2024, a group of prominent computer scientists and election security experts wrote an open letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting critical risks to election integrity. Among the signatories were Dr. Duncan Buell, Chair Emeritus at the University of South Carolina, Dr. John E. Savage, An Wang Professor Emeritus at Brown University, and Dr. Peter G. Neumann, Chief Scientist at SRI International.

The experts pointed to unauthorised access to voting system software in 2021 and 2022, warning that bad actors could use the stolen software to identify vulnerabilities and develop malware capable of altering vote counts. The letter stated:

Possessing copies of the voting system software enables skilled adversaries to decompile the code, study it for weaknesses, and create malware to manipulate results with minimal physical access to the systems.

The letter emphasised the need for recounts of paper ballots in key states, warning that post-election audits were unlikely to uncover tampering before certification deadlines. Despite their expertise and the urgency of their concerns, the breaches have not been subject to a comprehensive federal investigation.

Verified election interference: domestic and foreign

Verified instances of election interference have compounded fears about the 2024 election’s integrity. More than 60 bomb threats were called into polling locations in battleground states such as Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. According to the FBI, these threats appeared to originate from Russian domains, disrupting voting in key precincts.

Additionally, there were widespread reports of voter roll purges that disproportionately affected minority voters. In Georgia, for instance, civil rights groups raised alarms about thousands of eligible voters being removed from rolls in the weeks leading up to the election. Meanwhile, the rejection rate of mail-in ballots spiked in several key states.

Trump’s remarks around Pennsylvania also shine a spotlight on Elon Musk’s growing influence in global politics, which has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders. Over recent months, Musk has been accused of meddling in elections and promoting far-right political agendas through his platform, X (formerly Twitter).

In Germany, Musk has endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, describing it as the country’s “last spark of hope” ahead of its February election. Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced Musk’s comments as “completely unacceptable,” warning that they pose a direct threat to democratic stability in Europe.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre similarly criticised Musk’s interventions, describing them as “worrying” and calling for a unified response to prevent interference in Norway’s political system. In France, President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern about a growing global reactionary movement, stating that “unchecked power in the hands of social media owners poses a significant threat to democracy.”

Musk’s actions include hosting live discussions with far-right leaders and amplifying divisive rhetoric, sparking fears that his dual roles as a technology mogul and political influencer are undermining democratic processes.

Trump, Musk, and Pennsylvania: a call to action

As Trump takes office today, advocates for election integrity are urging Americans to take immediate action:

Protest Peacefully: Organised, lawful protests are critical to demanding transparency and accountability. Report Irregularities: Citizens are encouraged to report suspected voter fraud to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. Call 1(800) 253-3931. Strengthen Global Election Security: International leaders are being urged to heed these warnings and fortify their electoral systems against similar interference.

Trump’s remarks on Pennsylvania, combined with verified instances of interference and Musk’s growing political influence, underscore the urgent need for action to protect democratic processes. Experts and advocates agree that transparency, accountability, and robust cybersecurity measures are essential to ensuring that elections—both in the US and abroad—are free from manipulation.

Today’s inauguration marks a critical juncture for democracy in America and beyond. The world is watching, and the time to act is now.

Featured image via the Canary