The energy industry is working hard to establish a myth that individual action (styled as being a net zero hero) is sufficient to address the climate crisis, according to research from the University of Sydney.

Corporate control of the narrative via net zero hero claims

Associate professor Tom van Laer’s research generally explores the impact storytelling has on decision-making. For this report, he analysed the narrative pushed by 44 Australian energy market participants in material they published from 2015 to 2022. That includes policy makers, the energy industry and NGOs.

Through analysis of hundreds of these media statements and reports, van Laer found that the energy sector has likely concluded that the best way to maintain the status quo is to blame consumers for the climate crisis. The industry is using a common term for this, the ‘net zero hero’, which means that through making the right choices an individual can solve climate change.

But, as Oxfam analysis shows, this misrepresents the situation. In fact, in just an average hour and a half in the lives of 50 of the world’s richest billionaires they emit more carbon pollution than a normal income person does in their entire life time. That’s through their lavish lifestyles, but it’s also primarily because of their investments.

Jeff Bezos has two private jets that spend around 25 days in the air over a 12 month period. During that time, he emitted 2,908 tonnes of CO2, which is more than an Amazon employee would in 207 years. Or, for someone from the global poorest 50%, it would take 2,000 years to produce that much carbon.

It’s the investments that produce the most emissions. For each of the world’s richest 50 billionaires, their investments in dirty energy produce an average of 2.6 million tonnes of CO2. That’s the equivalent of 400,000 years of consumption from the average person or 2.6 million years of consumption from someone from the poorest 50% of the planet.

“Helplessness, rather than empowerment”

Consumer action (net zero hero) can of course contribute, but the Oxfam research shows the real scale of that impact. What would make the most sense is a system shift in the way we produce energy, given the magnitude of the climate crisis.

Regarding his report on the fossil fuel narrative, van Laer said:

Our research found [the idea of a net zero hero] was constantly perpetuated by players across the energy sector. If consumers buy the right car, switch off their appliances, use off-peak hot water, install solar panels – you name it – then they can play a key role in saving the planet. If they can just understand, monitor and manage their energy consumption, they can really make the difference. It’s a nice story, but it ignores the bigger picture of the corporate and regulatory changes that are essential to address this issue. These narratives seem aspirational, but without adequate support systems, consumers may struggle to fulfil the role of net-zero hero. There is a risk that the overwhelming responsibility placed on individuals could lead to feelings of helplessness and disengagement, rather than empowerment.

The Sydney research notes that in Australia the energy sector produces 47.3% of all emissions. And internationally, industry is the largest burner of fossil fuels at one-third of the total.

When it comes to the US, Mark Jackobson, director of Stanford university’s Atmosphere and Energy Program, has found that investing in a public Green New Deal (GND) would not only solve the climate crisis, but also save the public purse $1 trillion per year. Green energy is necessary to stop catastrophe, but it also reduces air pollution and is much cheaper to produce.

Instead, we have Donald Trump entering office. Outgoing president Joe Biden’s order to make 50% of all vehicles sold by 2030 electric wasn’t even binding. But Trump has revoked that, as well as withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement for the second time. He called the idea of renewable energy the “green new scam”.

It looks like the Democrats’ woeful inaction on climate change has been replaced by something even worse – and being a net zero hero won’t save us from that.

Featured image via the Canary