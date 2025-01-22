Almost exactly 24 hours after the trial was due to begin, the Sun has reached a settlement agreement with lord Watson and prince Harry to avoid trial over allegations of phone hacking, illegal activity and a cover up at the Sun and the News of the World.

As part of the agreement, and after many years of denial, the Sun has finally admitted that it was indeed engaged in unlawful activity. However, the case also points to a wider, systemic problem in the corporate media. It’s one of concentrated ownership and lack of accountability.

A “humiliating day for the Sun” in prince Harry saga

Speaking from court, Hacked Off Board Director Emma Jones said,

It is a humiliating day for The Sun and the senior executives at News Group Newspapers, who have finally admitted that allegations of illegality made against the publisher are true. News Group has now spent over a billion pounds – funds which could have been put to much better use supporting journalism – fighting allegations which they have now largely admitted were accurate. The Sun has spent years denigrating the individuals and campaigners – including Hacked Off – who have alleged illegal activity at the newspaper and forced 1300 people through legal action to uphold their rights. Today, The Sun’s targets have been vindicated. It is now clear that the public and Parliament were lied to by the newspaper and its publisher, as part of the most extraordinary corporate cover up in living memory. The Sun’s claims of innocence formed part of the broader press campaign against independent regulation and Leveson Part Two. Now we have confirmation – from the publisher itself – that this was fabrication, the Prime Minister must get on with robust policy on press accountability without further delay.

Failing public trust

Yet somehow, independent media like the Canary is the villain – even thought many of us are the ones who are independently regulated by the government-approved IMPRESS. It said of the Sun case:

How can the public trust an industry where invasions of privacy and coverups remain commonplace? Having previously attempted to deny and deflect any wrongdoing, News Group Newspapers have now admitted to serious intrusion, phone hacking, misuse of private information and unlawful activities carried out by private investigators for the Sun and the News of the World against Prince Harry. It is incredibly disheartening that, during a period when the Sun and NGN could have carried out in-depth reviews and implemented changes to ethical practices of their journalists, they chose to litigate instead. Prince Harry is in the privileged position of being able to afford to take a media giant like NGN to court and get an apology. The vast majority of the public, however, in a similar position would have been financially ruined by taking a similar course of action. This can no longer be dismissed as being the case of a few bad apples; self-regulation of the press has failed. Effective and truly independent regulation is the only way to stop these unethical practises which have been commonplace across the industry. Impress holds its publishers to the highest standards in journalism and provides accessible avenues to justice for all. Without rigorous and transparent accountability, the world of journalism risks surrendering public trust forever.

So, why are we in this mess?

Corporate media: dominated by the few – not in the interests of the many

The UK corporate media landscape is dominated by a shrinking number of powerful conglomerates, leaving little room for diversity, independence, or public interest. However, one group has been consistently advocating for change. Now, it is set to host its yearly Media Democracy Festival.

The latest Media Reform Coalition report paints a troubling picture of concentrated ownership across newspapers, broadcasting, and online platforms—posing serious questions about the independence and plurality of media in a democratic society.

Three companies – DMG Media, News UK, and Reach – control 90% of the national newspaper market. DMG Media alone dominates 40% of the market through titles like the Daily Mail and Metro, while News UK (publisher of the Sun and the Times) commands 33%. Smaller groups like the Guardian are little better content-wise, pushing a narrative that maintains the failing status quo.

Local journalism fares no better: six publishers own 71% of local newspapers, with Newsquest, Reach, and National World holding larger market shares than the combined total of 157 smaller publishers.

This concentration has created “news deserts,” with 2.5 million people living in areas without a local newspaper. Even digital shifts haven’t democratised media, as corporate publishers pivot to generic regional “hub” websites, replacing local reporting with cookie-cutter content.

Online content also controlled

Online news consumption has risen to 68% of the UK population, but this hasn’t diluted corporate influence.

Meta and Google dominate the ecosystem, controlling 80% of online advertising revenue. Of the top 15 online news platforms, 10 are owned by Meta, Alphabet, or X Corp. Combined, Meta’s services (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) reach 72% of online news consumers, reinforcing their gatekeeping role in public discourse.

The BBC, a supposed bastion of public service broadcasting, faces political and financial pressures, losing audience share to platforms like Netflix and YouTube. It has bene heavily criticised for its coverage of Israel’s genocide in Gaza – adding to a rap sheet that critics argue shows it is little more than a mouthpiece for the Western establishment.

In the local radio sector, Bauer and Global own 65% of analogue stations and over three-quarters of the national digital radio market. Cuts to regional programming further erode localized news coverage.

Profit before public and personal interest – as the Sun and prince Harry case showed

The impacts of such concentrated ownership are stark.

The pursuit of profits has led to newsroom closures, job cuts, and a reliance on clickbait content. Dominant platforms and media channels often amplify sensationalism, conspiracy theories, and divisive narratives. Moreover, with a handful of owners dictating the news agenda, diverse voices struggle to be heard.

Despite these issues, regulatory bodies like Ofcom remain passive and ineffective, and government promises of reform have yielded little. This lack of action perpetuates an imbalance that prioritizes shareholder and corporate interests over public accountability.

So, the Media Reform Coalition is once again hosting a ‘democracy’ festival to highlight how this can be changed.

A Media Democracy Festival

As it said in a statement:

Every year, the Media Democracy Festival brings together activists, independent media outlets, journalists, researchers and policymakers to debate how we can transform the media into a more independent, accountable and democratic system that serves the public interest. With keynote speeches from leading public figures, panel discussions and interactive workshops covering debates on Big Tech, media moguls, the future of the BBC and how to create more ethical, community-based journalism. Whether you’re a hardened media reform advocate, a disillusioned media worker looking for change, or a curious media consumer, join us and help to reshape the media so that it works for people, not profit.

The group advocates for “progressive reform” to counterbalance the influence of powerful media and tech conglomerates. Proposals include stricter regulation of ownership limits, better funding for independent journalism, and more public accountability for tech platforms.

For younger audiences, who overwhelmingly consume news online, the stakes are particularly high. The Media Reform Coalition report emphasises the need for a media ecosystem that reflects the full diversity of society, rather than one shaped by a few powerful actors.

As the Sun/prince Harry case shows, corporate media is not to be trusted. If you want to get involved with shaping media that can be, you can register for the Media Democracy Festival here.

