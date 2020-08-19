16-year-old boy found dead on beach after disappearing at sea, says French minister

A 16-year-old Sudanese boy who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister has said.

Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France’s government, said the teenager was found on the beach of Sangatte on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy comes as a record number of the perilous journeys across the Channel have been attempted during the recent hot weather.

Despite her draconian pledge to make the route “unviable”, home secretary Priti Patel described the death as “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life”.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she added.

“Working together we are determined to stop them.”

Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers.

“Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile in Dover, children were among dozens of people who arrived on Wednesday morning.

More than 50 people were taken into the Kent port on Wednesday morning aboard a lifeboat and a Border Force vessel.

The fresh arrivals came amid urgent discussions on where to house children who travel to the UK without family.

It emerged earlier in the week that any new unaccompanied asylum-seeking children would be left with the Border Force after Kent County Council announced it had reached capacity.