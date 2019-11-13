Media hacks lionise a vicar with some serious skeletons in his closet to smear Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and preist
The corporate media spent 13 November reporting on a man who’d heckled Jeremy Corbyn with typical right-wing smears. But people quickly pointed out that this man had also previously expressed ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘homophobic’ views.

Anything to smear Corbyn

Reverend Richard Cameron heckled Jeremy Corbyn, shouting the right-wing smear that he’s somehow a “terrorist sympathiser”:

And on numerous occasions, the press and broadcast media uncritically boosted Cameron:

But people soon highlighted some of the views Cameron had apparently expressed previously:

In a similar vein to his tweeting history, the churchman also shouted at Corbyn:

I thought you’d be wearing your Islamic Jihad scarf?

And on social media, people were aghast:

Corbyn’s scarf had actually come from a charity which works with “care experienced young people and care leavers across Scotland”. And the group later tweeted:

Background checks?

Back in September, the media found the time to check the background of an angry father who confronted Boris Johnson during one of his hospital visits and said:

There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there’s not enough nurses, it’s not well organised enough.

The NHS has been destroyed … and now you come here for a press opportunity.

On that occasion, media hacks outed the man as a “Labour activist“.

With the man heckling Corbyn with unsubstantiated smears on 13 November, however, the background checking seemed slow (though it came eventually):

Too late

In its apparent rush to give a platform to anti-Corbyn smears, then, the corporate media boosted someone accused of both Islamophobic and homophobic views. And while there was eventually some context about where the heckler was coming from, it was too late. Because media hacks had already helped to spread the smears far and wide.

This is utterly unacceptable. And British voters deserve so much better.

Featured image via Sky News/ Twitter

