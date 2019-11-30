Health secretary Matt Hancock got called a liar and he didn’t like it one bit

Health secretary Matt Hancock at hustings event in Haverhill, Suffolk
Afroze Fatima Zaidi


At a hustings event on 29 November in Haverhill, Suffolk, health secretary Matt Hancock tried to sell the Tory pledge of recruiting 50,000 nurses. But the audience had reason to be sceptical, especially since Boris Johnson himself was unclear on LBC Radio about the accuracy of this statement as there will actually be only 31,000 new nurses.

Diversion

When Hancock noticed the audience wasn’t buying it, he predictably diverted to talking about antisemitism in the Labour party. The audience, however, saw past this – they began booing and calling him a liar:

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Hancock has developed a bit of a reputation for being an ’empty vessel’. And this isn’t the first time he’s been caught out making misleading claims about the NHS.

When the chair of the event tried to intervene, Hancock held him back so he could carry on talking:

The Tories aren’t fooling anyone

Of course, with the upcoming election, the stakes are even higher. And the audience’s anger is more than justified. Since it’s the Conservatives’ policy of cutting nursing bursaries and underfunding of the NHS that’s caused staff shortages in the first place.

However, reactions to the video make it clear that Hancock, and the Tories, aren’t fooling anyone with their diversion tactics:

Train wreck

What’s more, the rest of the hustings was a bit of a train wreck too. Hancock is MP for West Suffolk, and the locals appear to be unimpressed by his track record:

People in Haverhill weren’t going to give Hancock a pass for his antics. A decade of Tory cuts and neglect of working-class people, combined with Johnson’s open lies and bigotry, aren’t going unnoticed. And there’s only so much damage control that accusing Jeremy Corbyn of antisemitism will do. While polls may be putting the Conservatives ahead, there’s still everything to play for on 12 December.

Featured image via Twitter/James Foster

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles