Boris Johnson widely criticised after Andrew Marr interview

Boris Johnson’s appearance on the Andrew Marr Show has been widely criticised.

Social media users have also branded “chuntering” as the word of the day after Marr used the phrase against Johnson.

 

Opposition leaders and MPs led the way:

Johnson was also challenged about “lying again”:

 

During the interview, Marr accused Johnson of “chuntering” in his answers.

Marr pressed Johnson, saying:

You just keep going on and on and on, you’re chuntering. I need to ask you about the money..

Many social media users quickly branded the phrase as the “word of the day”.

Johnson faced questions about the Conservatives’ budget, reported Islamophobia within the party and child poverty in the combative interview.

The BBC had previously said they would not allow the prime minister to appear on the channel until he agreed to an interview with Andrew Neil, who has already grilled Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon.

The broadcaster reviewed this following the terror attack on London Bridge that left two people dead and three injured after convicted terrorist Usman Khan stabbed members of the public.

 

