Labour pledges to make England more cycling-friendly

England would become one of the best countries in the world for walking and cycling if Labour wins the general election, the party has promised.

A new healthy streets programme, modelled on towns in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, would aim to make towns and cities cleaner and greener.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said:

Labour is pledging to double cycling journeys by both adults and children, build 5,000km of cycleways, and create safe cycling and walking routes to 10,000 primary schools.

The party said it will also deliver universal affordable access to bicycles and grants for e-bike purchase, as well as providing cycle training for all primary school children and their parents.

There are also plans to extend training to secondary schools and make it available for all adults.

Jeremy Corbyn says he’s a keen cyclist (Nick Ansell/PA)

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: