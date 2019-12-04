Jewish anthropologist passionately dismantles the psychological operations against Jeremy Corbyn

Jewish anthropologist David Graeber passionately dismantled the psychological operations against Jeremy Corbyn on 3 December.

“Best possible thing”

Graeber says:

I think a Corbyn victory would be the best possible thing for the safety of the Jewish community internationally… I’m making an appeal, stop this. Please. For the sake of my safety.

Graeber continued:

It’s stupid to cry wolf when there are real wolves baying at the door. Especially when the people you are crying wolf against are the guys who are most likely to defend us when the wolves show up.

As Jewish historian Geoffrey Alderman has laid out, Corbyn has consistently protected Jewish people, such as helping Jewish refugees settle in the UK.

Corbyn is “philo-Semitic” – an ally for Jewish people

As well as Graeber, Alderman also argues the corporate media has flipped reality on Corbyn’s record:

The fact of the matter is that Corbyn has an impressive record of supporting Jewish communal initiatives. For instance he was recently supportive of Jewish efforts to facilitate the speedy issue of death certificates by the north London coroner. In 2015 he took part in a ceremony in his Islington constituency to commemorate the founding of the North London Synagogue. In 2010 he put his name to an Early Day Motion (tabled by Diane Abbott) calling on the UK government to facilitate the settlement of Yemeni Jews in Britain. Indeed I could fill this entire article with a list of philo-Semitic EDMs that Corbyn has signed since he was first elected as Labour MP for Islington North in 1983.

Disgraceful efforts

Jewish professor Noam Chomsky, meanwhile, has attacked the corporate media campaign to destroy the Labour leader:

The charges of anti-Semitism against Corbyn are without merit, an underhanded contribution to the disgraceful efforts to fend off the threat that a political party might emerge that is led by an admirable and decent human being, a party that is actually committed to the interests and just demands of its popular constituency and the great majority of the population generally

Even the foreign editor of Jewish News previously slammed his own paper’s attack on Corbyn. He told The Canary:

It’s repulsive. This is a dedicated anti-racist we’re trashing. I just don’t buy into it at all.

Corbyn has been consistently fighting against racism and for economic justice his entire life. And that’s precisely why the establishment has been smearing him as antisemitic since 2015. They know he is serious and impossible to corrupt.

This election is a historic opportunity. Your vote on 12 December couldn’t matter more.

Featured image via Twitter – David Graeber / YouTube – The Telegraph