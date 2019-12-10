The powerful letter that should be read by every voter who thinks Jeremy Corbyn is a racist

Red Pepper has published a powerful letter from “BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) representatives, organisations, anti-racist activists and individuals involved in local, national, and international campaigns”. It urges people to vote for Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday.

And it’s a letter that every single person who’s read or believed the racism smears against Corbyn should have a good look at. Because as the letter states, if we elect Corbyn, we will be electing “the United Kingdom’s first anti-racist Prime Minister”.

“Bringing hope to millions from our communities”

The letter is signed by 12 organisations and 70 individuals representing a range of campaigns because of Corbyn’s record:

No other British politician in recent memory has been so dedicated to working with us in our communities, in order to overturn racism and achieve justice for those of us facing oppression and injustices. Jeremy's first speech as Labour leader in 2015 was to a "refugees welcome" rally, reflecting his longstanding commitment to achieve basic rights for migrants. Since becoming an MP in 1983, he has personally intervened on countless occasions to prevent deportations. In 2012 and 2014, Jeremy was one of only six MPs (alongside shadow cabinet members John McDonnell and Diane Abbott) that voted against the racist 'Hostile Environment' legislation that created the Windrush scandal, and has hurt hundreds of thousands of people in our communities. … In 1984, he was arrested protesting outside the embassy of Apartheid South Africa. In 1998, the Chilean former dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in London only after Corbyn supported a 25 year campaign against his fascist regime. In 2001, he publicly opposed the NATO invasion of Afghanistan. In 2003, he spoke at the demonstration against the illegal British and American invasion of Iraq. He has always stood in solidarity with the Tamils of Sri Lanka, calling for accountability and ending the arms trade. He has spoken out against the oppression of persecuted peoples across the world, including Palestinians and Kurds in the Middle East, as well as communities in Mexico, Haiti, West Papua – often when no one else would.

The authors describe Corbyn as a “long-standing friend and supporter of the anti-racist causes we campaign for” and say that his leadership:

transformed politics in the UK, bringing hope to millions from our communities, who had previously been ignored, silenced, and oppressed by over nine years of Conservative and Liberal Democrat governments.

“No ordinary politician”

As the letter states, Corbyn is “no ordinary politician”. And it highlights how Corbyn has stood with communities while others “dismissed and ignored” them:

Each one of us, as individuals and organisations, have memories of Jeremy attending our events and demonstrations, large and small, championing our causes, and being our voice in Parliament – standing with us when we were dismissed and ignored.

The letter ends with a powerful statement:

At this critical moment of possibility, and the chance for change, we stand with Jeremy Corbyn – just as he has always stood with us.

The establishment media has done its best to portray Corbyn as an antisemitic racist. Nothing could be further from the truth. And this letter highlights how much work Corbyn has done over the years to stand with and fight for people while other politicians ignored them.

We have a real opportunity to vote this “no ordinary politician” into power on 12 December. Let’s grab that chance.

