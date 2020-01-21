The image that tells you all you need to know about the Labour leadership candidates

Labour MPs Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, and Keir Starmer are all hoping to become the next leader of their party. But how strong have their records been in recent years? And how loyal have they been to the party’s efforts under outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn? For the answer to those questions, look no further. Because The Canary has created an image that should tell you all you need to know about the leadership candidates.

Compare and contrast

To create the image, we compiled information on:

How the MPs voted on the 2015 welfare benefit cap, the renewal of the Trident nuclear programme, and holding Tony Blair to account for misleading parliament over the invasion of Iraq.

Who nominated Corbyn for leader in 2015 and who backed him in the 2016 leadership race.

Who was a prominent public supporter of Labour’s disastrous second referendum policy on Brexit.

Which prominent MPs nominated them in 2020.

As their respective voting records show (see R.L.B., E.T., L.N., K.S.), all candidates have backed public ownership of UK railways while voting against cutting corporation tax and welfare benefits. Long-Bailey has the strongest record regarding support for increasing taxes on banks, while both Nandy and Thornberry have voted against several such measures. All candidates, meanwhile, have good climate records, having voted consistently for measures seeking to tackle the climate crisis (although Nandy and Thornberry have a mixed record). They all have mixed records on the controversial process of fracking, having previously voted against increasing regulation of the practice.

What about the deputy leadership candidates?

While we were at it, we also created an image using information about the records of deputy leadership candidates Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, Angela Rayner, Rosena Allin-Khan, and Ian Murray.

Hopefully, these images will give Labour members and supporters a good idea of what the candidates are all about.

Featured image via Wikimedia – Chris McAndrew (1, 2, 3, 4)