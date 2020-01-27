Richard Branson didn’t need a trade deal to royally screw over the NHS

Boris Johnson spent the general election promising us that the NHS wasn’t on the table in any post-Brexit trade deal with the US. But while there was evidence that this wasn’t true, he also doesn’t need a trade deal to screw over the NHS. Because it’s already happening with Richard Branson’s Virgin Healthcare.

As the Mirror reported, Branson has swept up £2bn worth of healthcare contracts but has paid nothing in corporation tax.

“Parasitic”

Dr John Lister, secretary and health policy academic at Keep Our NHS Public, described Virgin as “parasitic”:

Virgin continues to play a parasitic role in the NHS, fragmenting services and poaching NHS-trained staff and undermining nearby NHS trusts.

Virgin Care didn’t pay any corporation tax because, according to the Mirror:

The group’s biggest part subsidiary is Virgin ­Healthcare Services, which has a large number of contracts. Its turnover was £248.8million last year but it made a profit of £503,000.

However, a potential corporation tax bill of just under £96,000 was wiped out by losses made in other group companies.

The company is also registered in the Virgin Islands where Branson lives. Lister set out exactly what this means for UK taxpayers and NHS users:

the company pays no corporation tax and therefore only takes resources from the public sector while contributing nothing of value.

“A disgrace”

People have reacted angrily to the news. Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett described Branson as the “UK’s largest and least deserving benefit recipient”:

Meanwhile, Labour leadership contender Keir Starmer branded the news a “disgrace”:

Other people also pointed out the corporate welfare bailout Branson’s part-owned FlyBe received:

Not just Branson

As this video points out, while the news about Branson is disgusting, he’s not alone in profiteering from the NHS:

Between these deals and whatever deals Johnson ends up concocting with Donald Trump, our NHS needs us more than ever. It’s already being sold off piece by piece with parasites like Branson feeding on every bit he can get his sticky fingers into. We need to wake up. This is happening now. And if we don’t act now, it’ll be too late, and what’s left of our NHS will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

