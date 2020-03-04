Boris Johnson has been making sh*t up about coronavirus

Boris Johnson talking about coronavirus
Steve Topple


Boris Johnson has once again been creative with the truth. This time it’s his handshaking claims over coronavirus. Because, it turns out, he didn’t shake hands with any patients at all. But worse than that, the PM is ultimately compromising public health.

You put your left hand in…

The UK response to Covid-19 (a new strain of coronavirus) has so far been interesting. Critics accused the PM of being slow to act in the first instance. Then, on Monday 2 March, he held a meeting of the  COBRA committee. But Johnson did not fully brief the public on the government’s response until Tuesday 3 March.

But immediately people noticed a problem with one of Johnson’s claims. He said:

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




I was at a hospital the other night where, I think there were… actually a few coronavirus patients, and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know. And I continue to shake hands… People, obviously, can make up their own minds… But I think the scientific evidence is – well, I’ll hand over to the experts…

He then ‘handed over’ (no pun intended) to an exasperated looking Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, who simply said:

Related articles

Wash your hands.

Like Captain Hook’s parrot, Johnson regurgitated:

Our judgement is wash. Washing your hands is the crucial thing.

Your left hand out…

The PM’s ridiculous statement didn’t go down well on Twitter:

But moreover, Johnson’s handshaking claims were quickly questioned:

In out, in out…

Some medical professionals warned years ago about the viral transmission risk of handshaking in healthcare settings. But according to Johnson, the Tories’ very own Corporal Jones, ‘Don’t panic!’ ‘Don’t panic!’:

We should all basically just go about our normal daily lives

The problem is, though, that Johnson’s claims about shaking hands with everyone in a hospital aren’t strictly true.

Shake it all about…

As the New European reported, it turns out the government:

later clarified that the prime minister meant NHS workers rather than actual sick patients.

It would be remiss of The Canary to call Johnson a ‘liar’. But his clever manipulation of semantics is telling. It’s clear now that Johnson knew he didn’t shake hands with any coronavirus patients. But by saying that ‘I was shaking hands with everybody’, he implied that he had.

That’s what it’s all about!

It’s not like we should be surprised by the PM’s manipulation of the truth. Because, as the Mirror neatly documented, Johnson has a history of dodgy claims; 60 by the Mirror‘s reckoning. And that’s probably an underestimate.

But it’s different with coronavirus. The PM, not only by making untrue statements but also by appearing to play down the potential severity of the situation, is putting public health at risk. His Dad’s Army approach to governing the country may on the face of it be amusing. But the reality is he’s a very ‘stupid boy’. And a dangerous one at that.

Featured image via YouTube – Sky News

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    2. Perfect help from Tory Govt leader Boris on this important matter, Including all Tory M.P. Minister alike.
      //
      Boris Johnson has been making sh*t up about coronavirus.
      Wait until all in H.O.C get it and we have No Govt running our country
      Point also resident of area outside London where will funding come for us to tackle the Virus? When Govt is on lock down Boris and his IDIOT within the party do not address this problem coming our way fast (the virus doesn’t discriminate anyone)
      Be you live in No10—No11 Downing street.
      //
      We can get it including Tory party member alike.
      One last fact but again true Boris + his Health Minister fail to tell us all it is air born so you can catch by way of your eyes like all cold are passed on this way.
      Therefore, Boris do we all walk around with our eyes shut like Tory Govt is doing now on this important matter???

    3. All Politicians statements, comments or other utterances degree truthfulness should be calculated thus.

      Where M=total mass of Bovine bodily waste equivalent and W=total number of words.

      M = Wc2

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles