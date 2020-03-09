The Trevor Phillips suspension is exposing the British media for the shyster it is

Trevor Phillips
Tracy Keeling


The Labour Party has suspended Trevor Phillips over allegations of Islamophobia. The response from British media outlets and figures is a sight to behold. Because it’s a far cry from their coverage of alleged antisemitism in the party.

Islamophobia

The Times first reported on Phillips’s suspension, describing him as a “pioneering anti-racism campaigner”. The ex-head of the UK’s equality watchdog has a checkered past when it comes to comments on Muslims, to say the least. One Telegraph headline in 2016, for example, read:

British Muslims becoming a nation within a nation, Trevor Phillips warns

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




That same year, the Daily Mail reported that Phillips said Muslims are ‘not like us’. Who exactly Phillips was referring to in his amorphous ‘us’ is unclear.

Related articles

Meanwhile, the Times reported:

Comments by Mr Phillips about the failure by some Muslims to wear poppies for Remembrance Sunday and the sympathy shown by a substantial proportion in an opinion poll towards the “motives” of the Charlie Hebdo killers also form part of the complaint.

Phillips has been energetically talking up the differences between ethnic groups for a long while now, though. That’s made him somewhat of a favourite among Britain’s right-wing press. Because highlighting the differences between people along ethnic lines – rather than what unites them – is a pet topic for these rags, of course.

Same thing

On the other hand, these same right-wing rags – along with the rest of the mainstream media – have spent the last four years rallying against these sorts of views in relation to another religious group: Jewish people.

So why are they giving Phillips ample airspace to defend his views, while criticising his suspension?

There are a number of reasons. Firstly, as already mentioned, racism isn’t hard to find in the British press. Islamophobia in particular is a regular feature in content. Indeed, it’s very prevalent in politics too, particularly in the Conservative Party. So it’s unsurprising that figures in Britain’s largely Tory-supporting press are keen to brand Phillips’s views as unproblematic. Conceding they are would be like holding up a mirror to their own faces.

Furthermore, Phillips has publicly criticised Jeremy Corbyn over alleged antisemitism in the party. He was a signatory to a letter that accused the Labour leader of being “steeped in association” with the prejudice. So condemning Phillips won’t reflect badly on Corbyn; it can’t be used as a stick to beat the Labour leader with. Although one Daily Mail columnist did try to turn the suspension into an argument against Corbyn’s leadership:

Shysters

In short, Phillips’s suspension has exposed Britain’s media for the shyster it is. Not all prejudices are equal in its world. And the ones which get short-shrift are the ones the media can’t use to attack political foes.

Featured image via Good Morning Britain/YouTube

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    1. Were we to replace the word ‘Muslim’ with the word ‘Jew’ in his writings and opinions then it would undoubtedly meet ANY test on the definition of anti-Semitism.

      The problem is that whilst it IS socially unacceptable to be anti-Semitic the same doesn’t follow for the abuse heaped on the Muslim population of this, and other, countries. Many of the things said about Muslims were said about Jewish people in 1930s Germany, and this is NOT hyperbole. Whilst, thankfully, there have been many voices defending the rights of Jewish people everywhere I think those who listened only heard half the story. The ‘warnings from history’ that are part of Jewish history are not solely confined to that religion. The warnings the survivors gave us was not to give special treatment to Jewish people, rather it was to treat them only as equal and to heed the REAL message which is to never divide on the issue of religion (among other things)

      In that respect the Muslim population of Britain is becoming as the Jewish population in 1930s Germany. They are ever more afraid of what will come next. We have a PM and an Equalities leader (of all things) who are actively PROMOTING religious hatred. Thus emboldened is it hardly surprising that right wing thugs regularly target innocent Muslim people in our country for discrimination, abuse and violence.

      I am thoroughly ashamed of where this country is now, our grandparents went through a war, suffered losses and hardships to fight against an evil regime which had ideals that stemmed from the kind of atmosphere we are living through now. Now that this passes from living memory we seem, almost instantly, to forget..

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles