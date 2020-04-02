Even a BBC presenter is astounded by the government’s latest announcement on ventilators
A government announcement on ventilators appeared to astound a BBC news presenter on 1 April. The government had said it needed a minimum of 30,000 new ventilators to cope with the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic. But Downing Street revealed that just 30 new ventilators will become available this weekend.
The news left one BBC presenter, Jane Hill, dumbfounded by what she was reading out.
Look at the absolute astonishment of this newsreader when she realises Britain will only be getting 30 ventilators from the “thousands” promised by Michael Gove. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8ji30JW5AP
— Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) April 1, 2020
“We have been double-checking this”
Upon reading the news that just 30 ventilators were ready, Hill looked confused and stated:
