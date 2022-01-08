Another pledge in the bin as Labour promises continued NHS privatisation

In 2020, then Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer vowed to “end outsourcing in our NHS”. In 2022, Starmer’s shadow health secretary didn’t just vow to carry on outsourcing, but praised the ‘effectiveness’ of such measures. To add insult to injury, he claimed private sector involvement was “popular with patients”.

Privatisation is “popular” when Labour does it. ‘POPULAR’.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nick Robinson, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said that former PMs Tony Blair and Gordon Brown:

showed using the private sector to bring down NHS waiting lists [in England] is effective [and] it’s popular with patients.

In late 2021, openDemocracy comissioned a poll. It found that both “Tory and Labour voters are worried about the impact of more NHS privatisation” – the specific figures being “81% of Conservative voters and 88% of Labour voters”. It further found that:

Three-quarters of those polled specifically fear that an increase in the use of private companies by the NHS would result in corners being cut (76%), the use of less-skilled staff (74%), and healthcare systems becoming more disjointed or fragmented (77%).

It additionally discovered:

approaching eight in ten (76%) UK adults were also concerned by the general principle of healthcare being run for profit in the UK, with half (50%) saying they were “very concerned” about this.

People commented on Streeting’s notion that this demonstrably unpopular position is popular with voters:

openDemocracy journalist Caroline Molloy registered her confusion on the matter:

The position may be popular with some, however – namely Nigel Farage:

Oh, and it’s also popular with Reform UK – a.k.a. the rebranded Brexit Party:

“No doubt” Labour will have to use privatisation. ‘NO DOUBT’.

In the interview with Robinson, Streeting added:

No doubt the government will turn to the private sector, no doubt the next Labour government may have to use private sector capacity to bring down NHS waiting lists, and I won’t shirk that for a minute to get people better health outcomes. But I will be pretty furious at the costs involved, because it shouldn’t be the case that because Tory governments run down the NHS, we have to spend more taxpayers money than would be necessary in the private sector because we haven’t sorted out the public sector.