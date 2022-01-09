Mark Drakeford slams Boris Johnson for once again ‘ignoring the science’
Mark Drakeford, first minister for Wales, has accused England of “ignoring the science” in refusing to introduce coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions. It comes as the UK hit 150,000 coronavirus deaths.
Johnson was famously accused of waiting too long to introduce protective measures at multiple points during the pandemic. These claims were backed up by a parliamentary report in October 2021.
Chris Whitty once said that it would be really good if we could get away with 20,000 Covid deaths. Now we have had 150,000, at least. When does the government admit that it failed?
— Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) January 9, 2022
Political paralysis
Drakeford backed up his earlier comments that England was the “global outlier” in the fight against the Omicron variant. On 7 January, he launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson. Drakeford accused Johnson of leading a government which was “politically paralysed”.
Read on...
Speaking on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Drakeford said:
I’m asked time after time why isn’t Wales doing the same things as England? My answer was to point out that in this debate it is not Wales that is the outlier.
Wales is following the same path of putting protections in place that is being followed by Scotland, Northern Ireland, and not just devolved governments in the UK, but governments across Europe and across the world.
The questions as to why the UK Government has decided not to follow that course of action are for them to answer, not for me. I think they have not done what the science would have told them they should do.
But that’s decisions for them to answer for – I’m answerable for the decisions we take here in Wales.
Johnson and a number of Conservative MPs mocked Wales’s restrictions during a House of Commons session in parliament on 6 January. The PM called the measures “baroque eccentricities”. And former business secretary Andrea Leadsom described them as “bonkers”. Meanwhile Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said it was “no more than political posturing”.
Tell me again how we are doing better than any other country on the planet @BorisJohnson.
UK first country in Europe to pass 150,000 Covid deaths, figures show https://t.co/wAfn5s2WLr
— oxfordgirl (@oxfordgirl) January 8, 2022
We’re the first country in Europe to pass through this milestone of 150,000 Covid deaths.
It’s been a story of tragic mismanagement, repeatedly— causing surges at the outset and in winter 2020/21 in particular. Plus failures to get systems fixed when death rates were slow. pic.twitter.com/64JqoumwRt
— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 9, 2022
“Different messages”
Alert level 2 restrictions remain in Wales. They include wearing face coverings indoors, groups limited to six people in public places such as restaurants, and working from home if possible. Indoor events of more than 30 people or outdoor events for more than 50 people are not allowed.
On 7 January, there were 994 people with coronavirus being treated in Welsh hospitals while around 40 are in critical care – the majority of whom are unvaccinated. Drakeford said that having different restrictions in both England and Wales made public health communications “more difficult”. He told Sky News:
When we have different messages across our border that does make it more difficult for us
We have faced this in the past and we go on doing as we see it as the right thing to protect lives and livelihoods here in Wales.
He also said he was hopeful the restrictions could be lifted in Wales as he was expecting a steep decline in infections once the peak in the next couple of weeks was reached. He said:
As soon as we are in a position to see the peak past and the position improving, of course we will want to revert to the far more modest level of protections we had in place only a few weeks ago
We’re hopeful that the level of protections we currently have in place will be sufficient to mitigate the impact of Omicron to help our NHS to deal with the astonishing pressures which it’s having to deal with every day.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.