Join the fightback: Kill the Bill protests coming up this Saturday
Activists are gathering across the country this Saturday to fight back against the Tory’s draconian Policing Bill. Kill The Bill protesters are set to turn out in force. As extensively reported by The Canary, the legislation expands stop and search powers and criminalise the livelihoods of GRT people among other things. And human rights charity Liberty has called the bill an “assault on basic civil liberties”:
Location announcement for London march, Saturday 15th January
Meet📍Lincoln Inn Fields
Time⏳ 12 midday
Standing against the #PCSCBILL and alongside @EuropeNottm for their Nationality and Borders Bill Protest#PoliceBill #protests #NBB #Tories #HumanRightsDay #wewontbesilenced pic.twitter.com/apPLZLXKqa
— #KillTheBill Official (@killthebill_1) January 11, 2022
Read on...
Fightback
No Borders Manchester tweeted a list of locations where you can join the fight against this authoritarian new law:
COME JOIN US AT 1PM ON SATURDAY 15TH (THIS SATURDAY!) IN ST. PETER’S SQUARE. WE’LL BE THERE WITH KILL THE BILL MANC, READY TO PROTEST THESE HARMFUL BILLS.
Be sure to see where else you can join in across the country – thanks to @collectiveactuk for the graphic pic.twitter.com/EP1azsICFN
— No Borders MCR (@nobordersmcr) January 13, 2022
In the north of England these include:
- 1pm at Briggate in Leeds city centre
- 1pm at the Bombed Out Church in Liverpool
- 1pm at St Peter’s Square in Manchester
- 12pm, Grey’s Monument, Newcastle
- and 2pm at Sheffield Town Hall
🚩🚩🚩 1PM THIS SATURDAY (15TH) AT ST PETER'S SQUARE, MANCHESTER 🚩🚩🚩
🧑🤝🧑 Join us & @nobordersmcr to resist the #PolicingBill and #BordersBill in the streets.
💕 Access, legal rights, donation details & more in below tweets.
💪 The people have the power!#KillTheBill#StopNABB pic.twitter.com/W3CWvHbPes
— Kill The Bill MCR (@KillTheBillMcr) January 13, 2022
The Midlands
There will also be demonstrations against the bill in the Midlands:
- 12pm in Coventry at Broadgate
- 12pm at the Brian Clough statue in Nottingham
- 12pm at Hanley Bus Station in Stoke-on-Trent
- The Shrewsbury demo starts at 9am at Quarry Park.
Southwest
- Bristol on College Green at 1pm
- Bath at Bath Abbey at 12pm
- Cornwall at George Eustice’s Office in Camborne from 2pm
- Exeter from 12pm at Bedford Square
- and the Plymouth demo will start at Charles Cross Police Station from 12pm
Wales
- Cardiff’s St John Batchelor Statue from 1pm
- Newtown from outside Santander on the High Street at 12pm
MAP IS LIVE for #KilltheBill National Day of Action, 15 Jan!
Meanwhile, please keep calling/emailing the Lords to show them why it's so important not to let the govt get away with this shameless power grab!https://t.co/H4HN8dD0o9https://t.co/dTCqk22eXr
— #KillTheBill Official (@killthebill_1) January 12, 2022
Additionally, the main London Kill the Bill demo will start at Lincoln’s Inn Fields from 12pm.
Why we’re taking part
Some of those taking part explained their reasons for doing so. Gypsy Roma and Traveller community member Anne Marie:
Under the bill, our vehicles, which are often our only homes, could be confiscated and destroyed, whilst parents could be imprisoned and their children taken into care
Disabled People Against Cuts activist Andy Greene:
All of disabled people’s rights and freedoms were gained by us going out and protesting to demand them. All the harm and damage done to disabled people by government policies over the last ten years since austerity was imposed, would have continued unchecked without our community being able to come out onto the streets and tell its own story. These changes will affect disabled people’s right to protest and make us slide back to a state of disability apartheid, that we fought so hard to break down.
The coordinator of the Muslim LGBT Network, Ejel Khan:
As a person of colour and a Muslim I have been stopped and searched on several occasions and the authorities need no reasonable justification now to continue to racially profile individuals such as myself. If the bill is passed racial divisions in society will become more entrenched than they currently are. This is state-sanctioned apartheid, which positively discriminates against minority ethnic communities.
Marvina Newton of Black Lives Matter Leeds and United for Black Lives:
Protest has done so much for people who look like me. If it wasn’t for protesters such as Paul Stephenson, who was once considered disruptive, Black people in this country wouldn’t be able to ride on a bus in some cities or even buy a drink in a bar. This bill seeks to silence our fight against injustice while persecuting me for wanting an equitable society.
NHS worker and campaigner Karen Reissmann:
As a health worker, I think it is essential that we have the right to protest without fear. Too much is at risk. How can being annoying or a nuisance compare to millions of operations and medical appointments cancelled and 100,000 unfilled NHS vacancies.
Stand up for your rights
The proposed law is currently at the report stage, with some calling this weekend’s demonstrations the “last legal protests”:
Kill the Bill actions on Saturday have been branded 'the last legal protest'. The bill, which threatens our right to protest, is now in the report stage before its third reading in the House of Lords, after which it could enter the final stages before Royal Assent.>>
— ACORN Bristol (@ACORN_Bristol) January 13, 2022
Show solidarity this Saturday
And in the meantime, it’s a good idea to support those Kill the Bill activists currently in prison. As The Canary reported on 11 January, 10 people are currently in jail for the demonstration in Bristol in March 2021. On 9 January supporters held a solidarity demonstration for the eight held at HMP Portland in Dorset.
One activist told The Canary:
Noise demonstrations like this are extremely important. We do this to remind those who have been imprisoned that they are not alone, and that the struggle continues on their behalf outside of the prison walls. People are not forgotten as soon as they are behind bars. They are bearing the consequences of the repressive laws that we are fighting against, and they remain a central part of our movement.
So whether it is prison solidarity, turning out for the protests this weekend, or both, its time to get involved with the fightback against Priti Patel’s authoritarian Policing Bill.
Featured image – Wikimedia Commons, cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under CY BB 4.0
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.