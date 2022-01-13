Join the fightback: Kill the Bill protests coming up this Saturday

Activists are gathering across the country this Saturday to fight back against the Tory’s draconian Policing Bill. Kill The Bill protesters are set to turn out in force. As extensively reported by The Canary, the legislation expands stop and search powers and criminalise the livelihoods of GRT people among other things. And human rights charity Liberty has called the bill an “assault on basic civil liberties”:

Fightback

No Borders Manchester tweeted a list of locations where you can join the fight against this authoritarian new law:

COME JOIN US AT 1PM ON SATURDAY 15TH (THIS SATURDAY!) IN ST. PETER’S SQUARE. WE’LL BE THERE WITH KILL THE BILL MANC, READY TO PROTEST THESE HARMFUL BILLS. Be sure to see where else you can join in across the country – thanks to @collectiveactuk for the graphic pic.twitter.com/EP1azsICFN — No Borders MCR (@nobordersmcr) January 13, 2022

In the north of England these include:

1pm at Briggate in Leeds city centre

1pm at the Bombed Out Church in Liverpool

1pm at St Peter’s Square in Manchester

12pm, Grey’s Monument, Newcastle

and 2pm at Sheffield Town Hall

🚩🚩🚩 1PM THIS SATURDAY (15TH) AT ST PETER'S SQUARE, MANCHESTER 🚩🚩🚩 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Join us & @nobordersmcr to resist the #PolicingBill and #BordersBill in the streets.

💕 Access, legal rights, donation details & more in below tweets.

💪 The people have the power!#KillTheBill#StopNABB pic.twitter.com/W3CWvHbPes — Kill The Bill MCR (@KillTheBillMcr) January 13, 2022

The Midlands

There will also be demonstrations against the bill in the Midlands:

12pm in Coventry at Broadgate

12pm at the Brian Clough statue in Nottingham

12pm at Hanley Bus Station in Stoke-on-Trent

The Shrewsbury demo starts at 9am at Quarry Park.

Southwest

Bristol on College Green at 1pm

Bath at Bath Abbey at 12pm

Cornwall at George Eustice’s Office in Camborne from 2pm

Exeter from 12pm at Bedford Square

and the Plymouth demo will start at Charles Cross Police Station from 12pm

Wales

Cardiff’s St John Batchelor Statue from 1pm

Newtown from outside Santander on the High Street at 12pm

MAP IS LIVE for #KilltheBill National Day of Action, 15 Jan! Meanwhile, please keep calling/emailing the Lords to show them why it's so important not to let the govt get away with this shameless power grab!https://t.co/H4HN8dD0o9https://t.co/dTCqk22eXr — #KillTheBill Official (@killthebill_1) January 12, 2022

Additionally, the main London Kill the Bill demo will start at Lincoln’s Inn Fields from 12pm.

Why we’re taking part

Some of those taking part explained their reasons for doing so. Gypsy Roma and Traveller community member Anne Marie:

Under the bill, our vehicles, which are often our only homes, could be confiscated and destroyed, whilst parents could be imprisoned and their children taken into care

Disabled People Against Cuts activist Andy Greene:

All of disabled people’s rights and freedoms were gained by us going out and protesting to demand them. All the harm and damage done to disabled people by government policies over the last ten years since austerity was imposed, would have continued unchecked without our community being able to come out onto the streets and tell its own story. These changes will affect disabled people’s right to protest and make us slide back to a state of disability apartheid, that we fought so hard to break down.

The coordinator of the Muslim LGBT Network, Ejel Khan:

As a person of colour and a Muslim I have been stopped and searched on several occasions and the authorities need no reasonable justification now to continue to racially profile individuals such as myself. If the bill is passed racial divisions in society will become more entrenched than they currently are. This is state-sanctioned apartheid, which positively discriminates against minority ethnic communities.

Marvina Newton of Black Lives Matter Leeds and United for Black Lives:

Protest has done so much for people who look like me. If it wasn’t for protesters such as Paul Stephenson, who was once considered disruptive, Black people in this country wouldn’t be able to ride on a bus in some cities or even buy a drink in a bar. This bill seeks to silence our fight against injustice while persecuting me for wanting an equitable society.

NHS worker and campaigner Karen Reissmann:

As a health worker, I think it is essential that we have the right to protest without fear. Too much is at risk. How can being annoying or a nuisance compare to millions of operations and medical appointments cancelled and 100,000 unfilled NHS vacancies.

Stand up for your rights

The proposed law is currently at the report stage, with some calling this weekend’s demonstrations the “last legal protests”:

Kill the Bill actions on Saturday have been branded 'the last legal protest'. The bill, which threatens our right to protest, is now in the report stage before its third reading in the House of Lords, after which it could enter the final stages before Royal Assent.>> — ACORN Bristol (@ACORN_Bristol) January 13, 2022

Show solidarity this Saturday

And in the meantime, it’s a good idea to support those Kill the Bill activists currently in prison. As The Canary reported on 11 January, 10 people are currently in jail for the demonstration in Bristol in March 2021. On 9 January supporters held a solidarity demonstration for the eight held at HMP Portland in Dorset.

One activist told The Canary:

Noise demonstrations like this are extremely important. We do this to remind those who have been imprisoned that they are not alone, and that the struggle continues on their behalf outside of the prison walls. People are not forgotten as soon as they are behind bars. They are bearing the consequences of the repressive laws that we are fighting against, and they remain a central part of our movement.

So whether it is prison solidarity, turning out for the protests this weekend, or both, its time to get involved with the fightback against Priti Patel’s authoritarian Policing Bill.

